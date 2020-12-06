Errol Spence Jr. vs Danny Garcia Live FREE Reddit 4K HD

Errol Spence Jr. vs Danny Garcia fight live stream (12/5/20): How to watch boxing, time, channel. One of the biggest boxing events of the year takes place Saturday night when Errol Spence Jr. fights Danny Garcia at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. The welterweight title fight headlines a pay-per-view main card that kicks off at 9 p.m.

Spence, who is ranked as a top-five pound-for-pound fighter should have a tough fight on his hands. Garcia is a former two-division world champion with a 36-2 record. The fight will stream live on FITE.

Saturday’s main event comes with a backstory. Spence seemed well on his way to becoming the top pound-for-pound fighter in the world. However, a month after his split decision win over Shawn Porter in September 2019, Spence was involved in a car acceded that ejected him from his Ferrari.

The champion was left with no broken bones. Still, many boxing fans and analysts have wondered what the physical toll of that accident will do to Spence’s fighting career. A 12-round test against Garcia should answer all questions.

Other fights on Saturday’s card include Sabastian Fundora and Jorge Cota in a junior middleweight clash, welterweights Josesito Lopez and Francisco Santana going 10 rounds, and Eduardo Ramirez taking on Miguel Flores.

Saturday’s pay-per-view will air on all major cable and satellite providers, as well as Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, XBOX and Android devices.

You can purchase the PPV on FITE. It will also be available via Fox Sports.

Who: Errol Spence Jr. vs Danny Garcia

When: Saturday, Dec. 5

Time: 9 p.m.

Where: AT&T Stadium, Dallas, Texas

TV: FITE (PPV $74.99)

Spence vs Garcia: UK start time and how to watch on TV or live stream

Errol Spence Jr is back in the ring next month against hard-hitting Danny Garcia with his world welterweight titles up for grabs.

Fighting out of Dallas, Texas, ‘The Truth’ will be fighting at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

The 31-year-old survived a horrific car accident just over a year ago, incredibly walking away with minor injuries.

The accident occurred just weeks after arguably the biggest win of his career in a points victory over Shawn Porter, which ensured he unified the belts at 147 belts.

Now back in the ring, he takes on Danny Garcia, who previously knocked out Amir Khan, in a tough fight to set up the potential for mega fights in 2021 against Terence Crawford and Manny Pacquiao.

When and where is the fight?

The fight is on Saturday, 5 December in Arlington, Texas at the Dallas Cowboys’ home, AT&T Stadium.

It will see around 11,000 fans in attendance with the Cowboys already showcasing their ability to welcome socially-distanced spectators during the NFL season.

The fight will start on 6 December in the UK, with ring walks expected after 4am and the fight to start 15-20 minutes following that.

What TV channel is it on and is there a live stream?

Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia will be broadcast in the UK on Premier Sports.

The service is available through their monthly payment option of £9.99, which also includes Guinness PRO14 rugby, La Liga and Serie A – sign up to purchase the big fight here.

The action can then be streamed from any mobile or tablet device or cast straight onto a smart TV with the official Premier Sports app.

Spence vs Garcia full card

Sebastian Fundora vs Jorge Cota

Josesito Lopez vs Francisco Santana

Julio Ceja vs Eduardo Ramirez

Odds

Errol Spence Jr: 1 / 3

Errol Spence Jr by KO or TKO: 11 / 4

Errol Spence Jr by decision: 8/11

Danny Garcia: 9/4

Danny Garcia by KO or TKO: 9/1

Danny Garcia by decision: 9/2

Draw: 22/1

Errol Spence Jr vs. Danny Garcia: Date, How to Watch, Predictions. On Saturday, December 5 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, USA Errol «The Truth» Spence Jr will meet Danny «Swift» Garcia for WBC and IBF titles in a 12-round welterweight bout.