Global Cognitive Services Market to achieve significant growth | industry trends and forecast till 2027
List Of Key Players
Softweb Solutions
TCS
Qualcomm Technologies
Microsoft
IBM
SAS
Folio3 Software
Google
Ipsoft
Verbio Technologies
AWS
Inbenta
Expert System
Fusion Informatics
Nuance Communications
Nokia
Apple
Baidu
Cognitivescale
Cognitive Services Market Segmentation: By Types
Machine learning and deep learning
Natural Language Processing (NLP)
Cognitive Services Market Segmentation: By Applications
BFSI
Healthcare
Retail
IT and telecommunication
Government and education
Manufacturing
Others
Cognitive Services study helps the readers in comprehension the growth factors, industry plans, policies and development strategies implemented by leading Cognitive Services players.
Some of the Points cover in Global Cognitive Services Market Research Report is:
Chapter 1: Describe Cognitive Services Industry
- Introduction,
- Product Scope,
- Market Overview,
- Market Opportunities,
- Market Risk,
- Market Driving Force
Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Cognitive Services Industry in 2017 and 2018
Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2017 and 2018
Chapter 4: Global Cognitive Services Market by regions from 2015 to 2019
Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Cognitive Services Market by key countries in these regions
Chapter 9 and 10: Global Cognitive Services Market by type and application from 2015 to 2019
Chapter 11:Cognitive Services Industry Market forecast from 2019 to 2027
Chapter 12 and 13:Cognitive Services Industry
- Sales channel
- Distributors
- Traders and dealers
- Appendix
- Data source
