The Porphyrin Testing Market to witness extrapolation due to in the next decade

Porphyrin is a group of compounds, which are defined by their chemical structure. Porphyrins are the byproducts of heme-synthesis. They are normally present at low concentration in the blood, urine and other body fluids. Porphyrin test is used to diagnose porphyrias. Porphyrias is classified into two types- neurological porphyrias and cutaneous porphyrias. Neurological porphyrias affects the nervous system of the patient. It is also called as acute porphyrias. Cutaneous porphyrias leads to various skin problems, due to sensitivity to the sun. Alcohol, barbiturates, birth control pills, morphine, chloral hydrate and amino salicylic acid are some of the drugs, which can interfere with the accurate measurement of porphyrin. Hence, increasing consumption of alcohol, can hinder the overall growth of porphyrin testing market.

The symptoms of acute porphyria includes abdominal pain, constipation, muscle weakness, red or brown colored urine, tingling in hands and feet etc. The symptoms for chronic porphyria includes blisters, redness or swelling to exposed skin, changes in skin color etc. However, there are three main symptoms of porphyria, which include abdominal pain or cramping, rashes on the skin and disorders related to nervous system and muscles. Porphyrin test can be performed in blood sample, urine sample and stool sample. The porphyrin test by analyzing urine and stool samples, have been proved very safe for the patients. There is a very low risk, associated with testing blood sample, to diagnose porphyrin. If a high level of porphyrin in the sample of the patient has been found, then he/she is advised to go through some more test, for the confirmation of diagnosis. The tests also detects the type pf porphyria, the patient is suffering from.

Increasing prevalence of porphyria is expected to increase the growth of global porphyrin tests market. Increasing number of diagnostic laboratories, is another important factor, which can increase the growth of porphyrin tests market. Other various factors such as increasing healthcare awareness among the people, increasing number of hospitals, increasing healthcare expenditure etc. can increase the growth of porphyrin tests market. There are no risks, associated with the porphyrin tests, which can lead to the significant growth of global porphyrin tests market.

There can be a few factors, which can hinder the growth of global porphyrin tests market. High price and lack of availability of porphyrin test kits, in some of the developing regions, can hinder the overall growth of the porphyrin tests market.

The global Porphyrin tests market is segmented on the basis of treatment type, distribution channel, and geography:

Segmentation by Product Type Kits and Reagents Instruments

Segmentation by End user Hospital Laboratories Clinical Research Organizations Diagnostic Laboratories Others



The global porphyrin tests market has been segmented on the basis of product type and end user. Based on the product type, the porphyrin tests market has been segmented into reagents & kits and instruments such as spectrophotometer. High performance liquid chromatography instruments are also used in the diagnosis of porphyrin. Reagents and kits are expected to hold a large revenue share in the porphyrin tests market. Based on the end user, the porphyrin tests market has been segmented into hospital laboratories, clinical research organizations, diagnostic laboratories and others. Diagnostic laboratories is expected to hold a large revenue share in the porphyrin tests market.

Geographically, global porphyrin tests market is segmented into several key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and the Middle East & Africa. North America will continue to dominate the global porphyrin tests market because of the technological advancements, leading to the introduction of new and technologically advanced products. Europe is expected to hold second largest share in global porphyrin tests market. Countries like India and China are expected to hold a large revenue share in the porphyrin tests market, owing to the increasing population and increasing healthcare awareness among the people.

There are a few key players in the global porphyrin tests market. Some of the players identified in the global porphyrin tests market include Eagle Biosciences, ThermoFisher Scientific Inc., Merck & co. etc.

