The Schmallenberg Virus Treatment Market to witness non-linear transition from 2019 to 2029

Schmallenberg virus is an orthobunyavirus which is usually associated with disease in ruminants such as goats, sheep and cattles. Schmallenberg virus is a negative sense, enveloped, segmented single stranded RNA virus. Schmallenberg virus is an emerging disease which has been identified in a number of European countries. This type of virus mostly affects cattles, sheeps, goats and bison. It is mostly seen in small ruminants whereby the offspring shows signs of malformations or brain damage. This disease is mostly widespread in Europe that spreads through Culicoides midges bites. According to some recent study, schmallenberg virus occurs in countries like Belgium, Germany, Netherlands, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and Luxemborg. Moreover, according to European Commission 2012, United States will not be affected by schmallenberg virus but seems to occur in Asia, Africa, Middle East and Australia.

The schmallenberg virus treatment is expected to register significant growth in the market owing to rising prevalence of schmallenberg virus in European countries. Since it is a new form of disease which has not prevail globally, schmallenberg virus treatment market will have a moderate growth in coming years. There is no treatment for schmallenberg virus. With the progress of the disease, there will be advancement in research and development for schmallenberg virus treatment and new vaccines or drugs will be introduced into the market and thus the schmallenberg virus treatment will spur the growth of the market. However, there are certain limitation of schmallenberg virus treatment market. As it is an emerging disease, treatment is not well defined and thus there is limited research and development scope for schmallenberg virus treatment. For instance, in June 2012, Merck Animal Health announced the successful development of vaccines to protect cattle and sheep from against schmallenberg virus. Apart from this, lack of prior schmallenberg virus treatment may cause potential loss to livestock ruminants. All this factors may impact the schmallenberg virus treatment market.

The global schmallenberg virus treatment market is segmented on the basis of application and end user

Schmallenberg Virus Treatment Market Segmentation by Application Insecticides Repellents or host kairomones Vaccination

Schmallenberg Virus Treatment Market Segmentation by End User Veterinary stores Veterinary clinics Retail Stores Others



Geographically, schmallenberg virus treatment market is categorized into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America witness to have slow growth in schmallenberg virus treatment market since the disease is not much prevalent in the region. Europe holds maximum revenue generation in schmallenberg virus treatment market owing to rising prevalence of schmallenberg virus in cattles, goats and other animals which as result, the schmallenberg virus treatment will spur the growth of the market. Asia Pacific also have the potential to increase the growth of the schmallenberg virus treatment market due to increasing livestock and its production which will lead to significant share in the schmallenberg virus treatment market. Middle East and Africa have less growth in the schmallenberg virus treatment owing to less care about grazing animals and lack of treatment option will impact the growth of the schmallenberg virus treatment market.

Examples of the market participants in the global schmallenberg virus treatment market identified across the value chain include: Merck Animal Health, MSD Animal Health, Zoetis

