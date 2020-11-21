The Interventional Ultrasound System Market to grow vertically in the next decade

Cardiovascular disorders are disorders of the heart and blood vessels and include coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, rheumatic heart disease and other conditions. According the WHO (World Health organization there are over 17.9 Mn deaths due to cardiovascular diseases. Heart attacks and stroke are the two most common types of cardiovascular diseases that occur in over 85% of the cardiovascular disease patients.

Significant advancement has been seen in the past decade in terms of non-fluoroscopic imaging and ultrasound imaging technology. Development of the interventional ultrasound system is one of the most significant advancement in the field. The interventional ultrasound system not only offers 2D images by allows for 3D and 4D rendered imaging that can be used for a number of procedures including interventional surgery planning and help in increasing success rates of interventional treatment procedures. Furthermore, these minimally invasive devices ensure high definition imaging for better clarity than traditional methods and offer radiation free imagining unlike the fluoroscopic methods.

Some of the procedures during which these devices can be used include, interventional valve placement, cardiac tumor ablation, coronary stent and imaging among others. Increase in demand for anatomical details during the above mentioned procedures has fueled the growth of the interventional ultrasound system market. Some of the interventional ultrasound systems and accessories such as specialized catheters for the same are, iLab Ultrasound Imaging System, Acuson X300 Ultrasound System, ViewMate Z Ultrasound Console, Vivid I, Ultra ICE, VIewFlex PLUS ICE catheter, AcuNav 8 French and AcuNav 10 French, Polaris Imaging System, TVC Coronary Imaging System, among others.

Rise in cardiovascular disease patient pool, increased adoption of interventional procedures, reduced risk of unnecessary radiation exposure, favorable reimbursement, increase in number of cath labs and cardiac imaging centers are among the few factors that drive the growth of the interventional ultrasound system market. However, launch of new products in the interventional ultrasound system market may be slow due to stringent approval process of medical devices across the world. Additionally, high cost of interventional ultrasound system products lead to high cost of treatment/procedure that may affect the growth rate of the interventional ultrasound system market through the forecast period.

Based on the product type, the global Interventional Ultrasound System market is segmented into:

Intracardiac Echo

Transthoracic Echo

Transesophageal (TEE) imaging

Intravascular ultrasound (IVUS)

Based on the end user, the global Interventional Ultrasound System market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Diagnostics Imaging Centers

Cath Labs

Academic and Research Institutes

The interventional ultrasound system market is a relatively new market in the field of interventional imaging. The adoption of interventional ultrasound system is expected to increase significantly through the forecast period owing to the advantages over the current interventional radiology procedures that increase the radiation exposure to patient. Stringent approvals and high cost of product and treatment/procedure are some of the factors that hinder the growth of the interventional ultrasound system.

North America for interventional ultrasound system is one of the leading regions in the world in terms of market value. This is due to the high adoption of interventional technology along with the other factors that favor the growth of the interventional ultrasound system market in the region such as favorable reimbursement, high adoption of advanced technology including interventional procedures. Europe is also expected to have a substantial share in the global interventional ultrasound system. Asia Pacific region is expected to have a substantial growth for the interventional ultrasound system market due to the large patient pool with growing number of cardiac patients in the region. Ageing population is also another factor that promotes the growth of the interventional ultrasound system in the region throughout the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the Interventional Ultrasound System market are Boston Scientific, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Acist Medical Systems, InfraReDx Inc, Avinger and St. Jude Medical.

