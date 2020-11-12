Global Interventional Radiology Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2025||GENERAL ELECTRIC, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Hitachi Medical Corporation

Interventional Radiology Market is expected to reach USD 55.5% billion by 2025, from USD 16.99 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for the historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Some of the major players operating in global interventional radiology market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., GENERAL ELECTRIC, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Medtronic, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Agfa-Gevaert Group., Carestream Health, Esaote SpA., Samsung Medison Co., Ltd, Shimadzu Corporation, Biosensors International Group, Ltd., Stryker, and Cook Group, Emergence Teleradiology LLC , Agilent Technologies, Inc , Carestream Health , Barco Electronic Systems Pvt. Ltd., Elekta AB, Nordion (Canada) Inc., PLANMED OY, Hologic Inc., SectraAB,Atlantis Wordwide, NCD Corporation,Sharedimaging, All Star X-ray, Amber, Jones X-Ray, OzarkImaging, EXCEL IMAGING, INC., AMD Technologies, Inc., ScImage, Inc, SonoSite, Inc. are among others.

Market Insights in the Report

To describe and forecast the Interventional Radiology market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry. Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Interventional Radiology Market Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2018-2025 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies. All the Challenges and growth opportunities in the Interventional Radiology market along with the market drivers and restrains.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing interventional radiology application.

Rising prevalence of cancer.

Increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures.

Technology advancement in interventional radiology devices.

Less reimbursement scenario hinders the growth.

Risk of high radiation exposure to limit the use of CT scanners.

Shortage of helium which is the major challenge for MRI manufacturer and healthcare facilities.

Market Segmentation: Global Interventional Radiology Market

The global Interventional radiology market is segmented based on product, procedure, application and geographical segments.

Based on product, the market is segmented into MRI systems, ultrasound imaging systems, CT scanners, angiography systems, fluoroscopy systems, biopsy devices, other devices.

Based on procedure, the market is segmented into angiography, angioplasty, biopsy devices, embolization, thrombolysis, vertebroplasty, nephrostomy, other procedures.

Based on application, the market is segmented into cardiology, urology & nephrology, oncology, gastroenterology, other applications.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others

Key Developments in the Market:

In 2018, Guerbet was completely acquired accurate medical therapeutics. By this acquisition, company enhances their presence.

In 2015, Boston Scientific acquired CeloNova Biosciences. By this acquisition, company enhanced product portfolio in interventional radiology business.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Market Landscape

Part 04: Market Sizing

Part 05: Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

