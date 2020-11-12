Building Sealant Market Company Profiles, Financial Perspective 2026 | 3M, Bostik SA, Sika AG, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Building Sealant market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Building Sealant market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Building Sealant report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Building Sealant report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Building Sealant market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Building Sealant market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Building Sealant market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Building Sealant market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Building Sealant market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Building Sealant Market Research Report: 3M, Bostik SA, Sika AG, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B. Fuller, BASF SE, The DOW Chemical Company, Wacker Chemie AG, General Electric Company, Konishi Co., Ltd., Mapei SPA, Asian Paints Limited

Types: Silicone

Polyurethane

Polysulfide

Others



Applications: Glazing

Flooring & Joining

Sanitary & Kitchen

Others



The Building Sealant Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Building Sealant market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Building Sealant market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Building Sealant market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Building Sealant industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Building Sealant market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Building Sealant market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Building Sealant market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Building Sealant Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Building Sealant Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Building Sealant Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Silicone

1.4.3 Polyurethane

1.4.4 Polysulfide

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Building Sealant Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Glazing

1.5.3 Flooring & Joining

1.5.4 Sanitary & Kitchen

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Building Sealant Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Building Sealant Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Building Sealant Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Building Sealant, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Building Sealant Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Building Sealant Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Building Sealant Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Building Sealant Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Building Sealant Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Building Sealant Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Building Sealant Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Building Sealant Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Building Sealant Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Building Sealant Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Building Sealant Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Building Sealant Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Building Sealant Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Building Sealant Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Building Sealant Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Building Sealant Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Building Sealant Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Building Sealant Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Building Sealant Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Building Sealant Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Building Sealant Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Building Sealant Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Building Sealant Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Building Sealant Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Building Sealant Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Building Sealant Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Building Sealant Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Building Sealant Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Building Sealant Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Building Sealant Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Building Sealant Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Building Sealant Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Building Sealant Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Building Sealant Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Building Sealant by Country

6.1.1 North America Building Sealant Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Building Sealant Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Building Sealant Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Building Sealant Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Building Sealant by Country

7.1.1 Europe Building Sealant Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Building Sealant Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Building Sealant Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Building Sealant Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Building Sealant by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Building Sealant Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Building Sealant Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Building Sealant Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Building Sealant Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Building Sealant by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Building Sealant Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Building Sealant Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Building Sealant Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Building Sealant Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Building Sealant by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Building Sealant Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Building Sealant Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Building Sealant Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Building Sealant Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 3M

11.1.1 3M Corporation Information

11.1.2 3M Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 3M Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 3M Building Sealant Products Offered

11.1.5 3M Related Developments

11.2 Bostik SA

11.2.1 Bostik SA Corporation Information

11.2.2 Bostik SA Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Bostik SA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Bostik SA Building Sealant Products Offered

11.2.5 Bostik SA Related Developments

11.3 Sika AG

11.3.1 Sika AG Corporation Information

11.3.2 Sika AG Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Sika AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Sika AG Building Sealant Products Offered

11.3.5 Sika AG Related Developments

11.4 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

11.4.1 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Corporation Information

11.4.2 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Building Sealant Products Offered

11.4.5 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Related Developments

11.5 H.B. Fuller

11.5.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information

11.5.2 H.B. Fuller Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 H.B. Fuller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 H.B. Fuller Building Sealant Products Offered

11.5.5 H.B. Fuller Related Developments

11.6 BASF SE

11.6.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

11.6.2 BASF SE Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 BASF SE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 BASF SE Building Sealant Products Offered

11.6.5 BASF SE Related Developments

11.7 The DOW Chemical Company

11.7.1 The DOW Chemical Company Corporation Information

11.7.2 The DOW Chemical Company Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 The DOW Chemical Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 The DOW Chemical Company Building Sealant Products Offered

11.7.5 The DOW Chemical Company Related Developments

11.8 Wacker Chemie AG

11.8.1 Wacker Chemie AG Corporation Information

11.8.2 Wacker Chemie AG Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Wacker Chemie AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Wacker Chemie AG Building Sealant Products Offered

11.8.5 Wacker Chemie AG Related Developments

11.9 General Electric Company

11.9.1 General Electric Company Corporation Information

11.9.2 General Electric Company Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 General Electric Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 General Electric Company Building Sealant Products Offered

11.9.5 General Electric Company Related Developments

11.10 Konishi Co., Ltd.

11.10.1 Konishi Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.10.2 Konishi Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Konishi Co., Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Konishi Co., Ltd. Building Sealant Products Offered

11.10.5 Konishi Co., Ltd. Related Developments

11.12 Asian Paints Limited

11.12.1 Asian Paints Limited Corporation Information

11.12.2 Asian Paints Limited Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Asian Paints Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Asian Paints Limited Products Offered

11.12.5 Asian Paints Limited Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Building Sealant Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Building Sealant Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Building Sealant Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Building Sealant Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Building Sealant Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Building Sealant Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Building Sealant Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Building Sealant Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Building Sealant Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Building Sealant Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Building Sealant Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Building Sealant Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Building Sealant Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Building Sealant Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Building Sealant Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Building Sealant Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Building Sealant Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Building Sealant Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Building Sealant Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Building Sealant Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Building Sealant Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Building Sealant Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Building Sealant Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Building Sealant Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Building Sealant Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”