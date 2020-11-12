Metal Coating Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | PPG Industries Inc., Axalta Coating Systems, Akzonobel N.V., The Valspar Corporation
“
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Metal Coating market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Metal Coating market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Metal Coating report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1868717/global-metal-coating-market
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Metal Coating report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Metal Coating market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Metal Coating market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Metal Coating market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Metal Coating market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Metal Coating market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Metal Coating Market Research Report: PPG Industries Inc., Axalta Coating Systems, Akzonobel N.V., The Valspar Corporation, BASF SE, Dupont, Kansai Paint Chemical Ltd, The Beckers Group, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Wacker Chemie AG, United Metal Coating LLC, AFP Metal Products, Mondi PLC., Bobst Group Sa, ICI Paints, NOF Metal Coatings, Guangzhou Cm Paint & Coating Co., Ltd, Magni Industries, Inc, Jinhu Color Powder Coating Co.,Ltd, CMP Group, Alucoil LLC
Types: Liquid Coating
Powder Coating
Applications: Building & Construction
Automotive & Transportation
Consumer Goods & Appliances
Marine and Protective Coatings
Others
The Metal Coating Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Metal Coating market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Metal Coating market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Metal Coating market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Metal Coating industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Metal Coating market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Metal Coating market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Metal Coating market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1868717/global-metal-coating-market
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Metal Coating Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Metal Coating Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Metal Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Liquid Coating
1.4.3 Powder Coating
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Metal Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Building & Construction
1.5.3 Automotive & Transportation
1.5.4 Consumer Goods & Appliances
1.5.5 Marine and Protective Coatings
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Metal Coating Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Metal Coating Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Metal Coating Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Metal Coating, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.1 Global Metal Coating Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Metal Coating Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Global Metal Coating Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Metal Coating Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Metal Coating Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Metal Coating Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Metal Coating Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Metal Coating Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Metal Coating Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Metal Coating Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Metal Coating Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Metal Coating Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Metal Coating Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Metal Coating Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Metal Coating Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Metal Coating Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Metal Coating Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Metal Coating Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Metal Coating Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Metal Coating Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Metal Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Metal Coating Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Metal Coating Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Metal Coating Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Metal Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Metal Coating Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Metal Coating Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Metal Coating Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Metal Coating Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Metal Coating Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Metal Coating Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Metal Coating Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Metal Coating Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Metal Coating Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Metal Coating by Country
6.1.1 North America Metal Coating Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Metal Coating Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Metal Coating Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America Metal Coating Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Metal Coating by Country
7.1.1 Europe Metal Coating Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Metal Coating Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Metal Coating Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe Metal Coating Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Metal Coating by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Metal Coating Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Metal Coating Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Metal Coating Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Metal Coating Market Facts & Figures by Application
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Metal Coating by Country
9.1.1 Latin America Metal Coating Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America Metal Coating Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Metal Coating Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America Metal Coating Market Facts & Figures by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Coating by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Coating Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Coating Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 U.A.E
10.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Coating Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Metal Coating Market Facts & Figures by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 PPG Industries Inc.
11.1.1 PPG Industries Inc. Corporation Information
11.1.2 PPG Industries Inc. Description and Business Overview
11.1.3 PPG Industries Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 PPG Industries Inc. Metal Coating Products Offered
11.1.5 PPG Industries Inc. Related Developments
11.2 Axalta Coating Systems
11.2.1 Axalta Coating Systems Corporation Information
11.2.2 Axalta Coating Systems Description and Business Overview
11.2.3 Axalta Coating Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Axalta Coating Systems Metal Coating Products Offered
11.2.5 Axalta Coating Systems Related Developments
11.3 Akzonobel N.V.
11.3.1 Akzonobel N.V. Corporation Information
11.3.2 Akzonobel N.V. Description and Business Overview
11.3.3 Akzonobel N.V. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Akzonobel N.V. Metal Coating Products Offered
11.3.5 Akzonobel N.V. Related Developments
11.4 The Valspar Corporation
11.4.1 The Valspar Corporation Corporation Information
11.4.2 The Valspar Corporation Description and Business Overview
11.4.3 The Valspar Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 The Valspar Corporation Metal Coating Products Offered
11.4.5 The Valspar Corporation Related Developments
11.5 BASF SE
11.5.1 BASF SE Corporation Information
11.5.2 BASF SE Description and Business Overview
11.5.3 BASF SE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 BASF SE Metal Coating Products Offered
11.5.5 BASF SE Related Developments
11.6 Dupont
11.6.1 Dupont Corporation Information
11.6.2 Dupont Description and Business Overview
11.6.3 Dupont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Dupont Metal Coating Products Offered
11.6.5 Dupont Related Developments
11.7 Kansai Paint Chemical Ltd
11.7.1 Kansai Paint Chemical Ltd Corporation Information
11.7.2 Kansai Paint Chemical Ltd Description and Business Overview
11.7.3 Kansai Paint Chemical Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Kansai Paint Chemical Ltd Metal Coating Products Offered
11.7.5 Kansai Paint Chemical Ltd Related Developments
11.8 The Beckers Group
11.8.1 The Beckers Group Corporation Information
11.8.2 The Beckers Group Description and Business Overview
11.8.3 The Beckers Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 The Beckers Group Metal Coating Products Offered
11.8.5 The Beckers Group Related Developments
11.9 The Sherwin-Williams Company
11.9.1 The Sherwin-Williams Company Corporation Information
11.9.2 The Sherwin-Williams Company Description and Business Overview
11.9.3 The Sherwin-Williams Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 The Sherwin-Williams Company Metal Coating Products Offered
11.9.5 The Sherwin-Williams Company Related Developments
11.10 Wacker Chemie AG
11.10.1 Wacker Chemie AG Corporation Information
11.10.2 Wacker Chemie AG Description and Business Overview
11.10.3 Wacker Chemie AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Wacker Chemie AG Metal Coating Products Offered
11.10.5 Wacker Chemie AG Related Developments
11.1 PPG Industries Inc.
11.1.1 PPG Industries Inc. Corporation Information
11.1.2 PPG Industries Inc. Description and Business Overview
11.1.3 PPG Industries Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 PPG Industries Inc. Metal Coating Products Offered
11.1.5 PPG Industries Inc. Related Developments
11.12 AFP Metal Products
11.12.1 AFP Metal Products Corporation Information
11.12.2 AFP Metal Products Description and Business Overview
11.12.3 AFP Metal Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 AFP Metal Products Products Offered
11.12.5 AFP Metal Products Related Developments
11.13 Mondi PLC.
11.13.1 Mondi PLC. Corporation Information
11.13.2 Mondi PLC. Description and Business Overview
11.13.3 Mondi PLC. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 Mondi PLC. Products Offered
11.13.5 Mondi PLC. Related Developments
11.14 Bobst Group Sa
11.14.1 Bobst Group Sa Corporation Information
11.14.2 Bobst Group Sa Description and Business Overview
11.14.3 Bobst Group Sa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 Bobst Group Sa Products Offered
11.14.5 Bobst Group Sa Related Developments
11.15 ICI Paints
11.15.1 ICI Paints Corporation Information
11.15.2 ICI Paints Description and Business Overview
11.15.3 ICI Paints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 ICI Paints Products Offered
11.15.5 ICI Paints Related Developments
11.16 NOF Metal Coatings
11.16.1 NOF Metal Coatings Corporation Information
11.16.2 NOF Metal Coatings Description and Business Overview
11.16.3 NOF Metal Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.16.4 NOF Metal Coatings Products Offered
11.16.5 NOF Metal Coatings Related Developments
11.17 Guangzhou Cm Paint & Coating Co., Ltd
11.17.1 Guangzhou Cm Paint & Coating Co., Ltd Corporation Information
11.17.2 Guangzhou Cm Paint & Coating Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview
11.17.3 Guangzhou Cm Paint & Coating Co., Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.17.4 Guangzhou Cm Paint & Coating Co., Ltd Products Offered
11.17.5 Guangzhou Cm Paint & Coating Co., Ltd Related Developments
11.18 Magni Industries, Inc
11.18.1 Magni Industries, Inc Corporation Information
11.18.2 Magni Industries, Inc Description and Business Overview
11.18.3 Magni Industries, Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.18.4 Magni Industries, Inc Products Offered
11.18.5 Magni Industries, Inc Related Developments
11.19 Jinhu Color Powder Coating Co.,Ltd
11.19.1 Jinhu Color Powder Coating Co.,Ltd Corporation Information
11.19.2 Jinhu Color Powder Coating Co.,Ltd Description and Business Overview
11.19.3 Jinhu Color Powder Coating Co.,Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.19.4 Jinhu Color Powder Coating Co.,Ltd Products Offered
11.19.5 Jinhu Color Powder Coating Co.,Ltd Related Developments
11.20 CMP Group
11.20.1 CMP Group Corporation Information
11.20.2 CMP Group Description and Business Overview
11.20.3 CMP Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.20.4 CMP Group Products Offered
11.20.5 CMP Group Related Developments
11.21 Alucoil LLC
11.21.1 Alucoil LLC Corporation Information
11.21.2 Alucoil LLC Description and Business Overview
11.21.3 Alucoil LLC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.21.4 Alucoil LLC Products Offered
11.21.5 Alucoil LLC Related Developments
12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
12.1 Metal Coating Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global Metal Coating Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global Metal Coating Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America Metal Coating Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: Metal Coating Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: Metal Coating Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: Metal Coating Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe Metal Coating Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: Metal Coating Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: Metal Coating Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: Metal Coating Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific Metal Coating Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Metal Coating Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Metal Coating Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Metal Coating Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America Metal Coating Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: Metal Coating Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: Metal Coating Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: Metal Coating Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa Metal Coating Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Metal Coating Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Metal Coating Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Metal Coating Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Metal Coating Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Metal Coating Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/1868717/global-metal-coating-market
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”