Metal Coating Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | PPG Industries Inc., Axalta Coating Systems, Akzonobel N.V., The Valspar Corporation

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Metal Coating market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Metal Coating market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Metal Coating report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Metal Coating report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Metal Coating market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Metal Coating market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Metal Coating market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Metal Coating market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Metal Coating market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Metal Coating Market Research Report: PPG Industries Inc., Axalta Coating Systems, Akzonobel N.V., The Valspar Corporation, BASF SE, Dupont, Kansai Paint Chemical Ltd, The Beckers Group, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Wacker Chemie AG, United Metal Coating LLC, AFP Metal Products, Mondi PLC., Bobst Group Sa, ICI Paints, NOF Metal Coatings, Guangzhou Cm Paint & Coating Co., Ltd, Magni Industries, Inc, Jinhu Color Powder Coating Co.,Ltd, CMP Group, Alucoil LLC

Types: Liquid Coating

Powder Coating



Applications: Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer Goods & Appliances

Marine and Protective Coatings

Others



The Metal Coating Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Metal Coating market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Metal Coating market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Metal Coating market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Metal Coating industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Metal Coating market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Metal Coating market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Metal Coating market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Metal Coating Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Metal Coating Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Metal Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Liquid Coating

1.4.3 Powder Coating

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Metal Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Building & Construction

1.5.3 Automotive & Transportation

1.5.4 Consumer Goods & Appliances

1.5.5 Marine and Protective Coatings

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Metal Coating Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Metal Coating Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Metal Coating Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Metal Coating, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Metal Coating Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Metal Coating Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Metal Coating Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Metal Coating Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Metal Coating Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Metal Coating Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Metal Coating Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Metal Coating Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Metal Coating Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Metal Coating Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Metal Coating Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Metal Coating Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Metal Coating Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Metal Coating Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Metal Coating Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Metal Coating Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Metal Coating Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Metal Coating Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Metal Coating Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Metal Coating Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Metal Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Metal Coating Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Metal Coating Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Metal Coating Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Metal Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Metal Coating Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Metal Coating Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Metal Coating Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Metal Coating Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Metal Coating Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Metal Coating Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Metal Coating Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Metal Coating Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Metal Coating Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Metal Coating by Country

6.1.1 North America Metal Coating Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Metal Coating Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Metal Coating Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Metal Coating Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Metal Coating by Country

7.1.1 Europe Metal Coating Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Metal Coating Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Metal Coating Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Metal Coating Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Metal Coating by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Metal Coating Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Metal Coating Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Metal Coating Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Metal Coating Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Metal Coating by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Metal Coating Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Metal Coating Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Metal Coating Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Metal Coating Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Coating by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Coating Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Coating Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Coating Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Metal Coating Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 PPG Industries Inc.

11.1.1 PPG Industries Inc. Corporation Information

11.1.2 PPG Industries Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 PPG Industries Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 PPG Industries Inc. Metal Coating Products Offered

11.1.5 PPG Industries Inc. Related Developments

11.2 Axalta Coating Systems

11.2.1 Axalta Coating Systems Corporation Information

11.2.2 Axalta Coating Systems Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Axalta Coating Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Axalta Coating Systems Metal Coating Products Offered

11.2.5 Axalta Coating Systems Related Developments

11.3 Akzonobel N.V.

11.3.1 Akzonobel N.V. Corporation Information

11.3.2 Akzonobel N.V. Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Akzonobel N.V. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Akzonobel N.V. Metal Coating Products Offered

11.3.5 Akzonobel N.V. Related Developments

11.4 The Valspar Corporation

11.4.1 The Valspar Corporation Corporation Information

11.4.2 The Valspar Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 The Valspar Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 The Valspar Corporation Metal Coating Products Offered

11.4.5 The Valspar Corporation Related Developments

11.5 BASF SE

11.5.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

11.5.2 BASF SE Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 BASF SE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 BASF SE Metal Coating Products Offered

11.5.5 BASF SE Related Developments

11.6 Dupont

11.6.1 Dupont Corporation Information

11.6.2 Dupont Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Dupont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Dupont Metal Coating Products Offered

11.6.5 Dupont Related Developments

11.7 Kansai Paint Chemical Ltd

11.7.1 Kansai Paint Chemical Ltd Corporation Information

11.7.2 Kansai Paint Chemical Ltd Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Kansai Paint Chemical Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Kansai Paint Chemical Ltd Metal Coating Products Offered

11.7.5 Kansai Paint Chemical Ltd Related Developments

11.8 The Beckers Group

11.8.1 The Beckers Group Corporation Information

11.8.2 The Beckers Group Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 The Beckers Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 The Beckers Group Metal Coating Products Offered

11.8.5 The Beckers Group Related Developments

11.9 The Sherwin-Williams Company

11.9.1 The Sherwin-Williams Company Corporation Information

11.9.2 The Sherwin-Williams Company Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 The Sherwin-Williams Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 The Sherwin-Williams Company Metal Coating Products Offered

11.9.5 The Sherwin-Williams Company Related Developments

11.10 Wacker Chemie AG

11.10.1 Wacker Chemie AG Corporation Information

11.10.2 Wacker Chemie AG Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Wacker Chemie AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Wacker Chemie AG Metal Coating Products Offered

11.10.5 Wacker Chemie AG Related Developments

11.12 AFP Metal Products

11.12.1 AFP Metal Products Corporation Information

11.12.2 AFP Metal Products Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 AFP Metal Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 AFP Metal Products Products Offered

11.12.5 AFP Metal Products Related Developments

11.13 Mondi PLC.

11.13.1 Mondi PLC. Corporation Information

11.13.2 Mondi PLC. Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Mondi PLC. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Mondi PLC. Products Offered

11.13.5 Mondi PLC. Related Developments

11.14 Bobst Group Sa

11.14.1 Bobst Group Sa Corporation Information

11.14.2 Bobst Group Sa Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Bobst Group Sa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Bobst Group Sa Products Offered

11.14.5 Bobst Group Sa Related Developments

11.15 ICI Paints

11.15.1 ICI Paints Corporation Information

11.15.2 ICI Paints Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 ICI Paints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 ICI Paints Products Offered

11.15.5 ICI Paints Related Developments

11.16 NOF Metal Coatings

11.16.1 NOF Metal Coatings Corporation Information

11.16.2 NOF Metal Coatings Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 NOF Metal Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 NOF Metal Coatings Products Offered

11.16.5 NOF Metal Coatings Related Developments

11.17 Guangzhou Cm Paint & Coating Co., Ltd

11.17.1 Guangzhou Cm Paint & Coating Co., Ltd Corporation Information

11.17.2 Guangzhou Cm Paint & Coating Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Guangzhou Cm Paint & Coating Co., Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Guangzhou Cm Paint & Coating Co., Ltd Products Offered

11.17.5 Guangzhou Cm Paint & Coating Co., Ltd Related Developments

11.18 Magni Industries, Inc

11.18.1 Magni Industries, Inc Corporation Information

11.18.2 Magni Industries, Inc Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 Magni Industries, Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Magni Industries, Inc Products Offered

11.18.5 Magni Industries, Inc Related Developments

11.19 Jinhu Color Powder Coating Co.,Ltd

11.19.1 Jinhu Color Powder Coating Co.,Ltd Corporation Information

11.19.2 Jinhu Color Powder Coating Co.,Ltd Description and Business Overview

11.19.3 Jinhu Color Powder Coating Co.,Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Jinhu Color Powder Coating Co.,Ltd Products Offered

11.19.5 Jinhu Color Powder Coating Co.,Ltd Related Developments

11.20 CMP Group

11.20.1 CMP Group Corporation Information

11.20.2 CMP Group Description and Business Overview

11.20.3 CMP Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 CMP Group Products Offered

11.20.5 CMP Group Related Developments

11.21 Alucoil LLC

11.21.1 Alucoil LLC Corporation Information

11.21.2 Alucoil LLC Description and Business Overview

11.21.3 Alucoil LLC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.21.4 Alucoil LLC Products Offered

11.21.5 Alucoil LLC Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Metal Coating Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Metal Coating Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Metal Coating Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Metal Coating Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Metal Coating Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Metal Coating Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Metal Coating Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Metal Coating Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Metal Coating Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Metal Coating Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Metal Coating Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Metal Coating Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Metal Coating Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Metal Coating Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Metal Coating Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Metal Coating Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Metal Coating Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Metal Coating Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Metal Coating Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Metal Coating Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Metal Coating Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Metal Coating Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Metal Coating Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Metal Coating Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Metal Coating Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

