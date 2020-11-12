Automotive Composite Materials Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | Toray Industries, SGL Group, Solvay S.A., UFP Technologies

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Automotive Composite Materials market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automotive Composite Materials market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automotive Composite Materials report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automotive Composite Materials report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automotive Composite Materials market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automotive Composite Materials market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automotive Composite Materials market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automotive Composite Materials market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automotive Composite Materials market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Automotive Composite Materials Market Research Report: Toray Industries, SGL Group, Solvay S.A., UFP Technologies, Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V., Gurit, Toho Tenax Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Plasan Carbon Composites, Continental Structural Plastics Inc., Owens Corning, 3B Fiberglass Company, Hexcel Corporation, Mubea Carbo Tech GmbH, Quantum Composites, GMS Composites, TPI Composites, Hanwha Azdel, Magna International Inc., Mahindra Cie Automotive Ltd., AAT Composites (Pty) Ltd., SABIC (Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation), Creative Composites Ltd., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Formaplex, IDI Composite International

The Automotive Composite Materials Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automotive Composite Materials market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automotive Composite Materials market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Composite Materials market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automotive Composite Materials industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Composite Materials market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Composite Materials market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Composite Materials market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Composite Materials Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Automotive Composite Materials Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Composite Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Carbon

1.4.3 Glass

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Composite Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Interior

1.5.3 Exterior

1.5.4 Powertrain

1.5.5 Chassis

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Composite Materials Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automotive Composite Materials Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Automotive Composite Materials Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Automotive Composite Materials, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Automotive Composite Materials Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Automotive Composite Materials Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Automotive Composite Materials Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Automotive Composite Materials Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Automotive Composite Materials Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Automotive Composite Materials Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Automotive Composite Materials Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Automotive Composite Materials Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Automotive Composite Materials Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Composite Materials Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Composite Materials Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Automotive Composite Materials Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Automotive Composite Materials Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Automotive Composite Materials Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Automotive Composite Materials Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Automotive Composite Materials Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Composite Materials Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Automotive Composite Materials Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Automotive Composite Materials Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Composite Materials Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Automotive Composite Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Automotive Composite Materials Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Automotive Composite Materials Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Composite Materials Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Automotive Composite Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Automotive Composite Materials Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Automotive Composite Materials Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Automotive Composite Materials Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Composite Materials Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Automotive Composite Materials Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Automotive Composite Materials Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Composite Materials Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Composite Materials Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Composite Materials Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Automotive Composite Materials by Country

6.1.1 North America Automotive Composite Materials Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Automotive Composite Materials Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Automotive Composite Materials Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Automotive Composite Materials Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Automotive Composite Materials by Country

7.1.1 Europe Automotive Composite Materials Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Automotive Composite Materials Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Automotive Composite Materials Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Automotive Composite Materials Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Composite Materials by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Composite Materials Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Composite Materials Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Composite Materials Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Automotive Composite Materials Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Automotive Composite Materials by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Automotive Composite Materials Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Automotive Composite Materials Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Automotive Composite Materials Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Automotive Composite Materials Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Composite Materials by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Composite Materials Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Composite Materials Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Composite Materials Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Automotive Composite Materials Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Toray Industries

11.1.1 Toray Industries Corporation Information

11.1.2 Toray Industries Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Toray Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Toray Industries Automotive Composite Materials Products Offered

11.1.5 Toray Industries Related Developments

11.2 SGL Group

11.2.1 SGL Group Corporation Information

11.2.2 SGL Group Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 SGL Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 SGL Group Automotive Composite Materials Products Offered

11.2.5 SGL Group Related Developments

11.3 Solvay S.A.

11.3.1 Solvay S.A. Corporation Information

11.3.2 Solvay S.A. Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Solvay S.A. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Solvay S.A. Automotive Composite Materials Products Offered

11.3.5 Solvay S.A. Related Developments

11.4 UFP Technologies

11.4.1 UFP Technologies Corporation Information

11.4.2 UFP Technologies Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 UFP Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 UFP Technologies Automotive Composite Materials Products Offered

11.4.5 UFP Technologies Related Developments

11.5 Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V.

11.5.1 Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V. Corporation Information

11.5.2 Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V. Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V. Automotive Composite Materials Products Offered

11.5.5 Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V. Related Developments

11.6 Gurit

11.6.1 Gurit Corporation Information

11.6.2 Gurit Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Gurit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Gurit Automotive Composite Materials Products Offered

11.6.5 Gurit Related Developments

11.7 Toho Tenax Co. Ltd.

11.7.1 Toho Tenax Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

11.7.2 Toho Tenax Co. Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Toho Tenax Co. Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Toho Tenax Co. Ltd. Automotive Composite Materials Products Offered

11.7.5 Toho Tenax Co. Ltd. Related Developments

11.8 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

11.8.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Corporation Information

11.8.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Automotive Composite Materials Products Offered

11.8.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Related Developments

11.9 Plasan Carbon Composites

11.9.1 Plasan Carbon Composites Corporation Information

11.9.2 Plasan Carbon Composites Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Plasan Carbon Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Plasan Carbon Composites Automotive Composite Materials Products Offered

11.9.5 Plasan Carbon Composites Related Developments

11.10 Continental Structural Plastics Inc.

11.10.1 Continental Structural Plastics Inc. Corporation Information

11.10.2 Continental Structural Plastics Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Continental Structural Plastics Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Continental Structural Plastics Inc. Automotive Composite Materials Products Offered

11.10.5 Continental Structural Plastics Inc. Related Developments

11.12 3B Fiberglass Company

11.12.1 3B Fiberglass Company Corporation Information

11.12.2 3B Fiberglass Company Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 3B Fiberglass Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 3B Fiberglass Company Products Offered

11.12.5 3B Fiberglass Company Related Developments

11.13 Hexcel Corporation

11.13.1 Hexcel Corporation Corporation Information

11.13.2 Hexcel Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Hexcel Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Hexcel Corporation Products Offered

11.13.5 Hexcel Corporation Related Developments

11.14 Mubea Carbo Tech GmbH

11.14.1 Mubea Carbo Tech GmbH Corporation Information

11.14.2 Mubea Carbo Tech GmbH Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Mubea Carbo Tech GmbH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Mubea Carbo Tech GmbH Products Offered

11.14.5 Mubea Carbo Tech GmbH Related Developments

11.15 Quantum Composites

11.15.1 Quantum Composites Corporation Information

11.15.2 Quantum Composites Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Quantum Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Quantum Composites Products Offered

11.15.5 Quantum Composites Related Developments

11.16 GMS Composites

11.16.1 GMS Composites Corporation Information

11.16.2 GMS Composites Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 GMS Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 GMS Composites Products Offered

11.16.5 GMS Composites Related Developments

11.17 TPI Composites

11.17.1 TPI Composites Corporation Information

11.17.2 TPI Composites Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 TPI Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 TPI Composites Products Offered

11.17.5 TPI Composites Related Developments

11.18 Hanwha Azdel

11.18.1 Hanwha Azdel Corporation Information

11.18.2 Hanwha Azdel Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 Hanwha Azdel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Hanwha Azdel Products Offered

11.18.5 Hanwha Azdel Related Developments

11.19 Magna International Inc.

11.19.1 Magna International Inc. Corporation Information

11.19.2 Magna International Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.19.3 Magna International Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Magna International Inc. Products Offered

11.19.5 Magna International Inc. Related Developments

11.20 Mahindra Cie Automotive Ltd.

11.20.1 Mahindra Cie Automotive Ltd. Corporation Information

11.20.2 Mahindra Cie Automotive Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.20.3 Mahindra Cie Automotive Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Mahindra Cie Automotive Ltd. Products Offered

11.20.5 Mahindra Cie Automotive Ltd. Related Developments

11.21 AAT Composites (Pty) Ltd.

11.21.1 AAT Composites (Pty) Ltd. Corporation Information

11.21.2 AAT Composites (Pty) Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.21.3 AAT Composites (Pty) Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.21.4 AAT Composites (Pty) Ltd. Products Offered

11.21.5 AAT Composites (Pty) Ltd. Related Developments

11.22 SABIC (Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation)

11.22.1 SABIC (Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation) Corporation Information

11.22.2 SABIC (Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation) Description and Business Overview

11.22.3 SABIC (Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.22.4 SABIC (Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation) Products Offered

11.22.5 SABIC (Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation) Related Developments

11.23 Creative Composites Ltd.

11.23.1 Creative Composites Ltd. Corporation Information

11.23.2 Creative Composites Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.23.3 Creative Composites Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.23.4 Creative Composites Ltd. Products Offered

11.23.5 Creative Composites Ltd. Related Developments

11.24 Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

11.24.1 Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

11.24.2 Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.24.3 Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.24.4 Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. Products Offered

11.24.5 Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. Related Developments

11.25 Formaplex

11.25.1 Formaplex Corporation Information

11.25.2 Formaplex Description and Business Overview

11.25.3 Formaplex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.25.4 Formaplex Products Offered

11.25.5 Formaplex Related Developments

11.26 IDI Composite International

11.26.1 IDI Composite International Corporation Information

11.26.2 IDI Composite International Description and Business Overview

11.26.3 IDI Composite International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.26.4 IDI Composite International Products Offered

11.26.5 IDI Composite International Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Automotive Composite Materials Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Automotive Composite Materials Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Automotive Composite Materials Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Automotive Composite Materials Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Automotive Composite Materials Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Automotive Composite Materials Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Automotive Composite Materials Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Automotive Composite Materials Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Automotive Composite Materials Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Automotive Composite Materials Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Automotive Composite Materials Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Automotive Composite Materials Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Automotive Composite Materials Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Automotive Composite Materials Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Automotive Composite Materials Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Automotive Composite Materials Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Automotive Composite Materials Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Automotive Composite Materials Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Automotive Composite Materials Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Automotive Composite Materials Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Automotive Composite Materials Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Automotive Composite Materials Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Automotive Composite Materials Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Composite Materials Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Automotive Composite Materials Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

