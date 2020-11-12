Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | Givaudan SA, Kerry Group Plc., Cargill, Incorporated

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Research Report: Givaudan SA, Kerry Group Plc., Cargill, Incorporated, Ingredient Inc., Exter B.V., Sensient Technologies Corporation, Dohler GmbH, Tate & Lyle PLC, Symrise AG, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Innova Flavors, Ajinomoto Co., Angel Yeast Co., Ltd., CHS Inc., Dupont, Basic Food Flavors, Foodchem International Corporation, Takasago International Corporation, Firmenich SA

Types: Soy

Corn

Wheat

Pea

Rice

Others



Applications: Food & Beverages Industry

Cosmetic & Personal Care Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry



The Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Soy

1.4.3 Corn

1.4.4 Wheat

1.4.5 Pea

1.4.6 Rice

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Food & Beverages Industry

1.5.3 Cosmetic & Personal Care Industry

1.5.4 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP), Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) by Country

6.1.1 North America Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) by Country

7.1.1 Europe Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Givaudan SA

11.1.1 Givaudan SA Corporation Information

11.1.2 Givaudan SA Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Givaudan SA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Givaudan SA Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Products Offered

11.1.5 Givaudan SA Related Developments

11.2 Kerry Group Plc.

11.2.1 Kerry Group Plc. Corporation Information

11.2.2 Kerry Group Plc. Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Kerry Group Plc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Kerry Group Plc. Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Products Offered

11.2.5 Kerry Group Plc. Related Developments

11.3 Cargill, Incorporated

11.3.1 Cargill, Incorporated Corporation Information

11.3.2 Cargill, Incorporated Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Cargill, Incorporated Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Cargill, Incorporated Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Products Offered

11.3.5 Cargill, Incorporated Related Developments

11.4 Ingredient Inc.

11.4.1 Ingredient Inc. Corporation Information

11.4.2 Ingredient Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Ingredient Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Ingredient Inc. Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Products Offered

11.4.5 Ingredient Inc. Related Developments

11.5 Exter B.V.

11.5.1 Exter B.V. Corporation Information

11.5.2 Exter B.V. Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Exter B.V. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Exter B.V. Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Products Offered

11.5.5 Exter B.V. Related Developments

11.6 Sensient Technologies Corporation

11.6.1 Sensient Technologies Corporation Corporation Information

11.6.2 Sensient Technologies Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Sensient Technologies Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Sensient Technologies Corporation Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Products Offered

11.6.5 Sensient Technologies Corporation Related Developments

11.7 Dohler GmbH

11.7.1 Dohler GmbH Corporation Information

11.7.2 Dohler GmbH Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Dohler GmbH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Dohler GmbH Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Products Offered

11.7.5 Dohler GmbH Related Developments

11.8 Tate & Lyle PLC

11.8.1 Tate & Lyle PLC Corporation Information

11.8.2 Tate & Lyle PLC Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Tate & Lyle PLC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Tate & Lyle PLC Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Products Offered

11.8.5 Tate & Lyle PLC Related Developments

11.9 Symrise AG

11.9.1 Symrise AG Corporation Information

11.9.2 Symrise AG Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Symrise AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Symrise AG Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Products Offered

11.9.5 Symrise AG Related Developments

11.10 Archer Daniels Midland Company

11.10.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company Corporation Information

11.10.2 Archer Daniels Midland Company Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Archer Daniels Midland Company Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Products Offered

11.10.5 Archer Daniels Midland Company Related Developments

11.12 Innova Flavors

11.12.1 Innova Flavors Corporation Information

11.12.2 Innova Flavors Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Innova Flavors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Innova Flavors Products Offered

11.12.5 Innova Flavors Related Developments

11.13 Ajinomoto Co.

11.13.1 Ajinomoto Co. Corporation Information

11.13.2 Ajinomoto Co. Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Ajinomoto Co. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Ajinomoto Co. Products Offered

11.13.5 Ajinomoto Co. Related Developments

11.14 Angel Yeast Co., Ltd.

11.14.1 Angel Yeast Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.14.2 Angel Yeast Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Angel Yeast Co., Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Angel Yeast Co., Ltd. Products Offered

11.14.5 Angel Yeast Co., Ltd. Related Developments

11.15 CHS Inc.

11.15.1 CHS Inc. Corporation Information

11.15.2 CHS Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 CHS Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 CHS Inc. Products Offered

11.15.5 CHS Inc. Related Developments

11.16 Dupont

11.16.1 Dupont Corporation Information

11.16.2 Dupont Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Dupont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Dupont Products Offered

11.16.5 Dupont Related Developments

11.17 Basic Food Flavors

11.17.1 Basic Food Flavors Corporation Information

11.17.2 Basic Food Flavors Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Basic Food Flavors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Basic Food Flavors Products Offered

11.17.5 Basic Food Flavors Related Developments

11.18 Foodchem International Corporation

11.18.1 Foodchem International Corporation Corporation Information

11.18.2 Foodchem International Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 Foodchem International Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Foodchem International Corporation Products Offered

11.18.5 Foodchem International Corporation Related Developments

11.19 Takasago International Corporation

11.19.1 Takasago International Corporation Corporation Information

11.19.2 Takasago International Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.19.3 Takasago International Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Takasago International Corporation Products Offered

11.19.5 Takasago International Corporation Related Developments

11.20 Firmenich SA

11.20.1 Firmenich SA Corporation Information

11.20.2 Firmenich SA Description and Business Overview

11.20.3 Firmenich SA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Firmenich SA Products Offered

11.20.5 Firmenich SA Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (HVP) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”