Ceramic Armor Market Current Outlook Of Industry & Forecast 2018-2028

Global Ceramic Armor Market: Snapshot

Ceramic materials are generally a part of vehicle protection system and ballistic personal system. It is being used in protection of individuals as well as vehicles, since decades. Ceramic armors were designed and used for the first time in 1918. These are the hardest materials, and different than Kevlar using fiber to catch the bullet. Because of its strength, ceramic breaks the bullet.

The key requirement while designing an armor is to consider its ballistic strength and impacts. Moreover, decrease in weight, and constantly rising demand for light weight armor, simultaneously fuel the growth of global ceramic armor market. Ceramic plates, also known as trauma plates are fitted in between soft ballistic vest. This armor is strong enough to esure the deflected of a bullet or any other weapon. The material pushes out the the bullet with the equal and opposite force with which bullet is fired.

Recently, army scientists have developed a technology to create ceramic body armor, which is strong and light weight at the same time, using 3D printer. It was a bit challenging to develop a ceramic armor from a 3D printer, as it is not as simple as one-step manufacturing process used for a polymer or metal.

However, the drawback of a ceramic armor is it fails to sustain repeated attacks without losing its protective value with every impact. Nevertheless, advanced technology implemented in making ceramic armor has decrease this issue by reducing the size of ceramic tiles in the vest, with minimal thickness of matrix elements.

Global Ceramic Armor Market: Overview

The use of new and innovative materials in the creation of armor has come a long from using skins and hides in ancient times for protecting the body. For several years, different metals and their alloys have been utilized to manufacture protective armor. Nowadays, there has been a rising preference for manufacture of body armor from superior, hard and supers strong synthetic materials, the most popular among them being ceramic. The advances that have been witnessed in the creation of armor till now, and the surge in demand for use of innovative and efficient materials is expected to demonstrate a perpetual steadiness to the growth of the global ceramic armor market over the coming years.

The global intelligence report is based on the procurement, analysis, and exegesis of data regarding the global ceramic armor market collected from comprehensive sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. The report gives and examination of the market competition that could be experienced by players. The report discusses possible market investigation strategies for new personals and business ways that present players could take. The report is a comprehensive examination of the ceramic armor market, its drivers, challenges, and key trends that the market is anticipated to witness.

Global Ceramic Armor Market: Key Trends

Among the different types of material being used for ceramic armor market, Alumina has in the past remained a key segment. Alumina is extensively utilized by the producers of the armor. Alumina is not only cost-effective, but also offers the benefits of greater stiffness, enhanced modulus of pliability and solid refractoriness. The material of Boron carbide is primarily utilized in the production of ceramic plates, which are typically used in the manufacture of bullet proof helicopters, and body protective coverings to defend in contradiction of smaller bullets.

In terms of application, the segment of security is predicted to witness a substantial demand over the forthcoming years. The demand for ceramic armor in security and defense may be on account of the leading trend of upgrading of military equipment across the globe. The soaring need for ensuring the safety of military personnel is stoking the demand of large-scale production of body armor across the world, fuelling the global ceramic armor market.

Global Ceramic Armor Market: Market Potential

Recently, the U.S. army made an order to Ceradyne Inc. worth USD 34 million from the U.S. army for the continuous supply of Integrated Head Protection Systems (IHPS) ballistic helmets. This investment increased the company’s IHPS contract value to over USD 52 million.

China is also modernizing its aviation forces and air defense units. Rising need for strong but lightweight material to enhance the capacity of defense units across the world is expected to provide an impetus to the growth of the global ceramic armor market in the forthcoming years.

Global Ceramic Armor Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geographical segmentation, the global ceramic armor market has been segmented into-Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America being home to various organizations involved in the production of ceramic armor, makes it a key region in the global market. Additionally, the U.S. is a major contributor to the North American regional market on account of its heavy investments in the military and defense sectors.

The demand for ceramic armor in Asia Pacific is prognosticated to grow remarkably over the forecast period owing to increasing cross – border disputes and terrorist activities. China, South Korea, Pakistan, and India are prominent countries in the APAC regional market.

Global Ceramic Armor Market: Competitive Landscape

Vendors in the global ceramic armor market are expected to focus on production of innovative products and investing in the research and development pertaining to improving efficiency and performance of ceramic armor to stay ahead of the competition.

Key vendors operating in the global ceramic armor market are SAAB AB, CoorsTek Inc., M Cubed Technologies, ArmorWorks, Koninklijke Ten Cate BV, CeramTec, Olbo & Mehler, Safariland LLC, and Ceradyne.

