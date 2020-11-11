Shakur Stevenson to fight Toka Kahn Clary in Dec. 12 headliner on ESPN

Shakur Stevenson will fight Toka Kahn Clary in the main event of a Dec. 12 card on ESPN, Top Rank’s Carl Moretti told ESPN on Tuesday.

Top Rank announced last week that Stevenson would headline the card against a yet-to-be-named opponent.

Stevenson, 23, vacated his WBO featherweight championship in July to move up to junior lightweight in hopes of bigger challenges.

In Kahn Clary, Stevenson will face a southpaw, something Moretti said that Top Rank wanted because it would like to match up Stevenson with fellow Top Rank southpaw Vasiliy Lomachenko or work out a deal with Golden Boy southpaw and IBF junior lightweight champion JoJo Diaz in 2021.

