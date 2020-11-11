Singles Day: Alibaba sales blitz set for record haul

China’s annual Singles Day online shopping bonanza regularly hauls in tens of billions of dollars for Alibaba (BABA) and other e-commerce and retail companies in China. This year, it’s taking on new meaning as a showcase for the country’s success in battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event already appears to be on pace to break records again: Alibaba said early Wednesday morning that the annual sales frenzy has so far pulled in 372.3 billion yuan ($56.3 billion). The total includes the first 30 minutes of the event, along with an earlier three-day period that was added to boost post-pandemic sales.