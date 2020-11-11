Watch 2020 State of Origin Game 2: New South Wales vs Queensland Live Stream FREE Rugby TV

Queensland’s shock 18-14 victory in game one has added extra intrigue to the second match of the State of Origin series on Wednesday..Everyone’s been waiting anxiously since the day the State of Origin 2020 rugby Game 2 news has been breakthat it’s gonna start soon. Lovers of rugby have been waiting throughout the year just to applaud their favorite teams and to shout from their seats in favor of their respective nations. State of Origin 2020 is finally confirmed on November 11th. Origin Game 2 in 2020 kicks off at 8:15pm (AEDT) on November 11, 2020. The Blues and Maroons will clash on neutral ground at Adelaide Oval.

Everything you need to know: Ampol State of Origin 2020

Wayne Bennett’s underdog Queensland team are one win away from a famous series victory having defied their many doubters in game one in Adelaide.

NSW must now repeat their heroics from 2019 and come from behind if they’re to complete a three-peat in Origin’s 40th year.

Game two will be played at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, with the Blues hoping to force a decider at Suncorp Stadium the following week.

The showpiece series is taking place at the end of the season for the first time due to the effects of COVID-19.

The opening clash was a high-intensity affair, with NSW leading 10-0 at half-time before the Maroons seized the momentum and quickly overhauled their foes once play resumed.

Queensland captain Daly Cherry-Evans was crowned the first Man of the Match while centres Kurt Capewell and Dane Gagai also starred.

Given Queensland’s eight-year reign from 2006-13, NSW have no shortage of motivation to build their own dynasty.

Iconic Australian fuel brand Ampol has taken over as naming rights partner of the men’s series this year after Holden’s collapse. Ampol will then sponsor both the men’s and women’s series from 2021-23.

For everything you need to know about game two and the series, read on.

Locations and kick-off time

Game two: Wednesday, 11 November, 8.10pm AEDT at ANZ Stadium, Sydney

Game three: Wednesday, 18 November, 8.10pm AEDT (7.10pm local time) at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Fan and member information

