Global AI in Automotive Market-With Geographic Segmentation, Statistical Forecast and Competitive Landscape Research upto 2026

Global AI in Automotive Market Report helps the readers to maximize their profits and business making ventures by gaining complete insights of AI in Automotive Industry. The latest developments and growth opportunities in AI in Automotive market are covered. Development trends, revenue analysis, AI in Automotive market share and market dynamics are presented to optimize the business. The vital AI in Automotive insights, opportunities in existing and emerging segments are explained. An in-depth analysis on the present state of AI in Automotive, progressive future trends, and comprehensive analysis based on type, application, players and regions are covered. The report thoroughly analyzes the competitors, SWOT analysis, industry chain structure and production process view.

AI in Automotive Market Leading Players (2019-2026):

Alphabet (Google)

IBM

Intel

Samsung

Microsoft

Amazon Web Services

Qualcomm

Micron

Tesla

Toyota Motor Corporation

Uber Technologies

Volvo Corporation

Xilinx

SoundHound

Audi

BMW

Daimler

Didi Chuxing

Market Segmentation:

Study Period – 2016 to 2026

– 2016 to 2026 Base Year- 2019

2019 Forecast Period – 2020 to 2026

– 2020 to 2026 Historical Period- 2016 – 2018

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe

Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia, Japan, India, China, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA

Segmentation Market by Type

Computer Vision

Context Awareness

Deep Learning

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Market by Application

Human–Machine Interface (HMI)

Semi-Autonomous Vehicle

Autonomous Vehicle

Some Key Points Of TOC:

1 AI in Automotive Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of AI in Automotive

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the AI in Automotive industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global AI in Automotive Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global AI in Automotive Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global AI in Automotive Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global AI in Automotive Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2026

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on AI in Automotive Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of AI in Automotive Analysis

3.2 Major Players of AI in Automotive

3.3 AI in Automotive Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of AI in Automotive

3.3.3 Labor Cost of AI in Automotive

3.4 Market Distributors of AI in Automotive

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of AI in Automotive Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

4 Global AI in Automotive Market, by Type

4.1 Global AI in Automotive Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global AI in Automotive Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global AI in Automotive Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

5 AI in Automotive Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global AI in Automotive Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global AI in Automotive Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

AI in Automotive Report Will Answer Below Queries:

What are the present opportunities in AI in Automotive industry and what will be the market development in the coming years?

What is the production and consumption pattern of top AI in Automotive industry players?

Which product category and application is experiencing heavy demand?

Which region has the highest growth potential?

What will be the industry growth in the coming years?

Which are new product segments and innovations in the industry?

Which factors, industry norms are obstructing the industry growth?

