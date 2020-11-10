Watch State of Origin 2020 Live Streaming Online Free Rugby TV Coverage

When does State of Origin 2 start? NSW Blues vs Qld Maroons, Game 2 start time, finish time, broadcast info.Just a week after the series started, State of Origin 2 is already here, with the NSW Blues needing a win at ANZ Stadium to keep the series alive against the Queensland Maroons.

Unlike last year, when Origin 2 was played on a Sunday night at a neutral venue, Game 2 this year is taking place in Sydney during the more traditional Wednesday-night timeslot. That said, with the entire series being held in the space of three weeks in November, it’s not exactly a normal instalment for rugby league fans.

State of Origin 2 will start on Wednesday, November 11, at 8:10pm (AEDT). For Queenslanders wanting to tune into the action, that means a 7:10pm (AEST) start time.

Keep in mind, though, that games between the Blues and Maroons are often slightly delayed, so rather than see them commence bang on time, kick-off will likely occur some five or so minutes later than scheduled.

The match is expected to finish slightly after 10pm (AEDT), although if the sides are tied after the 80 minutes and extra-time is required, that will be pushed back.

While the Maroons have named a fairly similar side to the one which produced an upset win in Game 1, Brad Fittler has shaken up his Blues lineup for the must-win match. Skipper Boyd Cordner is out for the series due to concussion, meaning fullback James Tedesco will captain the team for the first time.

There’s also a change in the halves, with Cody Walker replacing Luke Keary, and all of Dale Finucane, Isaah Yeo and Nathan Brown have been added to the bench.

Origin 2 game information

Start time: 8:10pm (AEDT)

Venue: ANZ Stadium, Sydney

TV: Live, Channel Nine

Live stream: 9Now

Referee: Gerard Sutton

Odds: NSW $1.30, Queensland $3.60

Blues

1. James Tedesco (c), 2. Daniel Tupou, 3. Clint Gutherson, 4. Jack Wighton, 5. Josh Addo-Carr, 6. Cody Walker, 7. Nathan Cleary, 8. Daniel Saifiti, 9. Damien Cook, 10. Payne Haas, 11. Angus Crichton, 12. Tyson Frizell, 13. Jake Trbojevic

Bench: 14. Dale Finucane, 15. Junior Paulo, 16. Nathan Brown, 17. Isaah Yeo

Maroons, 1. Valentine Holmes, 2. Xavier Coates, 3. Kurt Capewell, 4. Dane Gagai, 5. Phillip Sami, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Daly Cherry-Evans (c), 8. Dunamis Lui, 9. Jake Friend, 10. Josh Papalii, 11. Felise Kaufusi, 12. Jadyn Su’A, 13. Tino Faasuamaleaui

Bench: 14. Ben Hunt, 15. Lindsay Collins, 16. Jai Arrow, 17. Moeaki Fotuaika

Broadcast information

As is always the case, the Nine Network have the exclusive rights to State of Origin, meaning their channels are the only way to watch Game 2 live.

You can tune into their main free-to-air channel to watch the match on TV, or you can head over to their streaming platform, 9Now, to watch it online.

Fox Sports do not have the rights to show Origin live, however they will be showing a number of replays of the match with their own commentary, starting from 11pm (AEDT) on Wednesday night.

Source