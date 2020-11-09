Amphoteric Surfactant Market: Good Value & Room to Grow Ahead Seen | OXITENO, Pilot Chemical Corp, SIBUR, BASF SF

This report provides an all-inclusive and accurate research study on the Global Amphoteric Surfactant Market while chiefly focusing on current and historical market scenarios. The subject matter experts and team of highly-skilled researchers have put in hours of work to collate an authentic research report on the Amphoteric Surfactant industry. According to the report, driving factors are anticipated to have a huge impact on the development of market in the coming years. The overviews, SWOT analysis and strategies of each vendor in the market provide understanding about the market forces and how those can be exploited to create future opportunities.

Some of the companies competing in the Amphoteric Surfactant Market are: bp p.l.c, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Croda International Plc, Huntsman International LLC., Lonza., The Lubrizol Corporation, OXITENO, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Pilot Chemical Corp, SIBUR, Sunshield Chemicals Ltd., BASF SF, Solvay and Stepan Company among other

Amphoteric surfactant market will reach at a growth at a rate of 7.0 % for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Amphoteric surfactant market will grow significantly over the forecast period due to its rising demand in the personal care sector. Amphoteric surfactants are classified into two classes that are betaines and propionates. These are prominently used in the personal care market. These two classes of amphoteric surfactants can be sub-segmented into cocamidopropyl betaine, dimer amido propyl betaine, cetyl betaine, lauric myristic amido betaine, lauramphopropionate, and coco betaines.

The Amphoteric Surfactant Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Application (Personal Care, Home Care and Industrial & Institutional, Oil Field Chemical, Agriculture Adjuvants, Other)

Type (Betaine, Amine Oxide, Amphoacetate, Amphopropionate, Sultaine)

Global Amphoteric Surfactant Market Scope and Market Size

Amphoteric surfactant market is segmented on the basis of application and type. The growth amongst the different segments helps in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of application, the amphoteric surfactant market is segmented into personal care, home care and industrial & institutional, oil field chemical, agriculture adjuvants, other.

Based on type, the amphoteric surfactant market is segmented into betaine, amine oxide, amphoacetate, amphopropionate and sultaine.

