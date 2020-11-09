Fabric Printing Machine Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | Mimaki, Konica Minolta, Atexco, Kornit

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Fabric Printing Machine market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Fabric Printing Machine market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Fabric Printing Machine report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fabric Printing Machine report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fabric Printing Machine market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fabric Printing Machine market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fabric Printing Machine market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fabric Printing Machine market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fabric Printing Machine market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Fabric Printing Machine Market Research Report: Mimaki, Konica Minolta, Atexco, Kornit, Mutoh, Robustelli, SPGPrints, MS Printing, Durst, Kaiyuan, Reggiani, Printpretty, La Meccanica, Zimmer, HGS Machines, Roland, Monti Antonio, BROTHER, Homer Tech

Types: Thermal Transfer Printing

Digital Inkjet Printing

Other



Applications: Clothing/Garment

Technical Textiles

Others



The Fabric Printing Machine Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fabric Printing Machine market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fabric Printing Machine market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Fabric Printing Machine market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Fabric Printing Machine industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Fabric Printing Machine market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Fabric Printing Machine market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fabric Printing Machine market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fabric Printing Machine Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Fabric Printing Machine Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Fabric Printing Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Thermal Transfer Printing

1.4.3 Digital Inkjet Printing

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fabric Printing Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Clothing/Garment

1.5.3 Technical Textiles

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Fabric Printing Machine Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Fabric Printing Machine Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Fabric Printing Machine Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Fabric Printing Machine, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Fabric Printing Machine Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Fabric Printing Machine Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Fabric Printing Machine Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Fabric Printing Machine Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Fabric Printing Machine Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Fabric Printing Machine Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Fabric Printing Machine Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Fabric Printing Machine Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Fabric Printing Machine Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Fabric Printing Machine Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Fabric Printing Machine Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Fabric Printing Machine Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Fabric Printing Machine Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Fabric Printing Machine Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Fabric Printing Machine Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Fabric Printing Machine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Fabric Printing Machine Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Fabric Printing Machine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Fabric Printing Machine Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Fabric Printing Machine Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Fabric Printing Machine Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Fabric Printing Machine Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Fabric Printing Machine Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Fabric Printing Machine Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Fabric Printing Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Fabric Printing Machine Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Fabric Printing Machine Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Fabric Printing Machine Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Fabric Printing Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Fabric Printing Machine Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Fabric Printing Machine Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Fabric Printing Machine Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Fabric Printing Machine Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Fabric Printing Machine Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Fabric Printing Machine Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Fabric Printing Machine Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Fabric Printing Machine Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Fabric Printing Machine Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Fabric Printing Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Fabric Printing Machine Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Fabric Printing Machine Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Fabric Printing Machine Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Fabric Printing Machine Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Fabric Printing Machine Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Fabric Printing Machine Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Fabric Printing Machine Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Fabric Printing Machine Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Fabric Printing Machine Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Fabric Printing Machine Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Fabric Printing Machine Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Fabric Printing Machine Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Fabric Printing Machine Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Fabric Printing Machine Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Fabric Printing Machine Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Fabric Printing Machine Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Fabric Printing Machine Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Fabric Printing Machine Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Fabric Printing Machine Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Fabric Printing Machine Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Fabric Printing Machine Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Fabric Printing Machine Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Fabric Printing Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Fabric Printing Machine Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Fabric Printing Machine Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Fabric Printing Machine Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Fabric Printing Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Fabric Printing Machine Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Fabric Printing Machine Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Fabric Printing Machine Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Fabric Printing Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Fabric Printing Machine Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Fabric Printing Machine Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Fabric Printing Machine Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Fabric Printing Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Fabric Printing Machine Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Fabric Printing Machine Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Fabric Printing Machine Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Fabric Printing Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Fabric Printing Machine Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Fabric Printing Machine Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Fabric Printing Machine Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Mimaki

12.1.1 Mimaki Corporation Information

12.1.2 Mimaki Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Mimaki Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Mimaki Fabric Printing Machine Products Offered

12.1.5 Mimaki Recent Development

12.2 Konica Minolta

12.2.1 Konica Minolta Corporation Information

12.2.2 Konica Minolta Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Konica Minolta Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Konica Minolta Fabric Printing Machine Products Offered

12.2.5 Konica Minolta Recent Development

12.3 Atexco

12.3.1 Atexco Corporation Information

12.3.2 Atexco Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Atexco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Atexco Fabric Printing Machine Products Offered

12.3.5 Atexco Recent Development

12.4 Kornit

12.4.1 Kornit Corporation Information

12.4.2 Kornit Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Kornit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Kornit Fabric Printing Machine Products Offered

12.4.5 Kornit Recent Development

12.5 Mutoh

12.5.1 Mutoh Corporation Information

12.5.2 Mutoh Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Mutoh Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Mutoh Fabric Printing Machine Products Offered

12.5.5 Mutoh Recent Development

12.6 Robustelli

12.6.1 Robustelli Corporation Information

12.6.2 Robustelli Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Robustelli Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Robustelli Fabric Printing Machine Products Offered

12.6.5 Robustelli Recent Development

12.7 SPGPrints

12.7.1 SPGPrints Corporation Information

12.7.2 SPGPrints Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 SPGPrints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 SPGPrints Fabric Printing Machine Products Offered

12.7.5 SPGPrints Recent Development

12.8 MS Printing

12.8.1 MS Printing Corporation Information

12.8.2 MS Printing Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 MS Printing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 MS Printing Fabric Printing Machine Products Offered

12.8.5 MS Printing Recent Development

12.9 Durst

12.9.1 Durst Corporation Information

12.9.2 Durst Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Durst Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Durst Fabric Printing Machine Products Offered

12.9.5 Durst Recent Development

12.10 Kaiyuan

12.10.1 Kaiyuan Corporation Information

12.10.2 Kaiyuan Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Kaiyuan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Kaiyuan Fabric Printing Machine Products Offered

12.10.5 Kaiyuan Recent Development

12.12 Printpretty

12.12.1 Printpretty Corporation Information

12.12.2 Printpretty Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Printpretty Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Printpretty Products Offered

12.12.5 Printpretty Recent Development

12.13 La Meccanica

12.13.1 La Meccanica Corporation Information

12.13.2 La Meccanica Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 La Meccanica Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 La Meccanica Products Offered

12.13.5 La Meccanica Recent Development

12.14 Zimmer

12.14.1 Zimmer Corporation Information

12.14.2 Zimmer Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Zimmer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Zimmer Products Offered

12.14.5 Zimmer Recent Development

12.15 HGS Machines

12.15.1 HGS Machines Corporation Information

12.15.2 HGS Machines Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 HGS Machines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 HGS Machines Products Offered

12.15.5 HGS Machines Recent Development

12.16 Roland

12.16.1 Roland Corporation Information

12.16.2 Roland Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Roland Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Roland Products Offered

12.16.5 Roland Recent Development

12.17 Monti Antonio

12.17.1 Monti Antonio Corporation Information

12.17.2 Monti Antonio Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Monti Antonio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Monti Antonio Products Offered

12.17.5 Monti Antonio Recent Development

12.18 BROTHER

12.18.1 BROTHER Corporation Information

12.18.2 BROTHER Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 BROTHER Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 BROTHER Products Offered

12.18.5 BROTHER Recent Development

12.19 Homer Tech

12.19.1 Homer Tech Corporation Information

12.19.2 Homer Tech Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Homer Tech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Homer Tech Products Offered

12.19.5 Homer Tech Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Fabric Printing Machine Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Fabric Printing Machine Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”