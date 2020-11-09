4WD Tractor Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | John Deere, New Holland, Kubota, Mahindra

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global 4WD Tractor market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global 4WD Tractor market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The 4WD Tractor report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 4WD Tractor report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 4WD Tractor market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 4WD Tractor market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 4WD Tractor market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 4WD Tractor market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 4WD Tractor market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global 4WD Tractor Market Research Report: John Deere, New Holland, Kubota, Mahindra, Kioti, CHALLENGER, AGCO, Claas, Case IH, JCB, AgriArgo, Same Deutz-Fahr, Zetor, Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited, Balwan Tractors (Force Motors Ltd.), Indofarm Tractors, Sonalika International, YTO Group, LOVOL, Zoomlion, Shifeng, Dongfeng farm, Wuzheng, Jinma

Types: Below 100 Engine Horsepower

100-470 Engine Horsepower

Above 470 Engine Horsepower



Applications: Agriculture Application

Industrial Application

Other



The 4WD Tractor Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 4WD Tractor market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 4WD Tractor market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the 4WD Tractor market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 4WD Tractor industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global 4WD Tractor market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global 4WD Tractor market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 4WD Tractor market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 4WD Tractor Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key 4WD Tractor Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global 4WD Tractor Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Below 100 Engine Horsepower

1.4.3 100-470 Engine Horsepower

1.4.4 Above 470 Engine Horsepower

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global 4WD Tractor Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Agriculture Application

1.5.3 Industrial Application

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global 4WD Tractor Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global 4WD Tractor Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global 4WD Tractor Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global 4WD Tractor, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 4WD Tractor Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global 4WD Tractor Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global 4WD Tractor Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 4WD Tractor Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global 4WD Tractor Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global 4WD Tractor Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global 4WD Tractor Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top 4WD Tractor Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global 4WD Tractor Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global 4WD Tractor Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global 4WD Tractor Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global 4WD Tractor Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global 4WD Tractor Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global 4WD Tractor Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 4WD Tractor Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global 4WD Tractor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global 4WD Tractor Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global 4WD Tractor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 4WD Tractor Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers 4WD Tractor Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into 4WD Tractor Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global 4WD Tractor Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global 4WD Tractor Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global 4WD Tractor Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 4WD Tractor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global 4WD Tractor Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global 4WD Tractor Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global 4WD Tractor Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 4WD Tractor Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global 4WD Tractor Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global 4WD Tractor Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global 4WD Tractor Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global 4WD Tractor Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 4WD Tractor Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 4WD Tractor Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global 4WD Tractor Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global 4WD Tractor Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global 4WD Tractor Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China 4WD Tractor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China 4WD Tractor Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China 4WD Tractor Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China 4WD Tractor Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China 4WD Tractor Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top 4WD Tractor Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top 4WD Tractor Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China 4WD Tractor Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China 4WD Tractor Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China 4WD Tractor Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China 4WD Tractor Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China 4WD Tractor Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China 4WD Tractor Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China 4WD Tractor Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China 4WD Tractor Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China 4WD Tractor Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China 4WD Tractor Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China 4WD Tractor Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China 4WD Tractor Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China 4WD Tractor Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China 4WD Tractor Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China 4WD Tractor Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China 4WD Tractor Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America 4WD Tractor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America 4WD Tractor Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America 4WD Tractor Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America 4WD Tractor Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe 4WD Tractor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe 4WD Tractor Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe 4WD Tractor Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe 4WD Tractor Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific 4WD Tractor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific 4WD Tractor Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific 4WD Tractor Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific 4WD Tractor Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America 4WD Tractor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America 4WD Tractor Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America 4WD Tractor Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America 4WD Tractor Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa 4WD Tractor Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa 4WD Tractor Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa 4WD Tractor Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa 4WD Tractor Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 John Deere

12.1.1 John Deere Corporation Information

12.1.2 John Deere Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 John Deere Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 John Deere 4WD Tractor Products Offered

12.1.5 John Deere Recent Development

12.2 New Holland

12.2.1 New Holland Corporation Information

12.2.2 New Holland Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 New Holland Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 New Holland 4WD Tractor Products Offered

12.2.5 New Holland Recent Development

12.3 Kubota

12.3.1 Kubota Corporation Information

12.3.2 Kubota Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Kubota Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Kubota 4WD Tractor Products Offered

12.3.5 Kubota Recent Development

12.4 Mahindra

12.4.1 Mahindra Corporation Information

12.4.2 Mahindra Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Mahindra Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Mahindra 4WD Tractor Products Offered

12.4.5 Mahindra Recent Development

12.5 Kioti

12.5.1 Kioti Corporation Information

12.5.2 Kioti Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Kioti Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Kioti 4WD Tractor Products Offered

12.5.5 Kioti Recent Development

12.6 CHALLENGER

12.6.1 CHALLENGER Corporation Information

12.6.2 CHALLENGER Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 CHALLENGER Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 CHALLENGER 4WD Tractor Products Offered

12.6.5 CHALLENGER Recent Development

12.7 AGCO

12.7.1 AGCO Corporation Information

12.7.2 AGCO Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 AGCO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 AGCO 4WD Tractor Products Offered

12.7.5 AGCO Recent Development

12.8 Claas

12.8.1 Claas Corporation Information

12.8.2 Claas Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Claas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Claas 4WD Tractor Products Offered

12.8.5 Claas Recent Development

12.9 Case IH

12.9.1 Case IH Corporation Information

12.9.2 Case IH Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Case IH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Case IH 4WD Tractor Products Offered

12.9.5 Case IH Recent Development

12.10 JCB

12.10.1 JCB Corporation Information

12.10.2 JCB Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 JCB Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 JCB 4WD Tractor Products Offered

12.10.5 JCB Recent Development

12.11 John Deere

12.11.1 John Deere Corporation Information

12.11.2 John Deere Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 John Deere Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 John Deere 4WD Tractor Products Offered

12.11.5 John Deere Recent Development

12.12 Same Deutz-Fahr

12.12.1 Same Deutz-Fahr Corporation Information

12.12.2 Same Deutz-Fahr Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Same Deutz-Fahr Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Same Deutz-Fahr Products Offered

12.12.5 Same Deutz-Fahr Recent Development

12.13 Zetor

12.13.1 Zetor Corporation Information

12.13.2 Zetor Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Zetor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Zetor Products Offered

12.13.5 Zetor Recent Development

12.14 Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited

12.14.1 Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited Corporation Information

12.14.2 Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited Products Offered

12.14.5 Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited Recent Development

12.15 Balwan Tractors (Force Motors Ltd.)

12.15.1 Balwan Tractors (Force Motors Ltd.) Corporation Information

12.15.2 Balwan Tractors (Force Motors Ltd.) Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Balwan Tractors (Force Motors Ltd.) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Balwan Tractors (Force Motors Ltd.) Products Offered

12.15.5 Balwan Tractors (Force Motors Ltd.) Recent Development

12.16 Indofarm Tractors

12.16.1 Indofarm Tractors Corporation Information

12.16.2 Indofarm Tractors Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Indofarm Tractors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Indofarm Tractors Products Offered

12.16.5 Indofarm Tractors Recent Development

12.17 Sonalika International

12.17.1 Sonalika International Corporation Information

12.17.2 Sonalika International Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Sonalika International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Sonalika International Products Offered

12.17.5 Sonalika International Recent Development

12.18 YTO Group

12.18.1 YTO Group Corporation Information

12.18.2 YTO Group Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 YTO Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 YTO Group Products Offered

12.18.5 YTO Group Recent Development

12.19 LOVOL

12.19.1 LOVOL Corporation Information

12.19.2 LOVOL Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 LOVOL Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 LOVOL Products Offered

12.19.5 LOVOL Recent Development

12.20 Zoomlion

12.20.1 Zoomlion Corporation Information

12.20.2 Zoomlion Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Zoomlion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Zoomlion Products Offered

12.20.5 Zoomlion Recent Development

12.21 Shifeng

12.21.1 Shifeng Corporation Information

12.21.2 Shifeng Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Shifeng Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 Shifeng Products Offered

12.21.5 Shifeng Recent Development

12.22 Dongfeng farm

12.22.1 Dongfeng farm Corporation Information

12.22.2 Dongfeng farm Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 Dongfeng farm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.22.4 Dongfeng farm Products Offered

12.22.5 Dongfeng farm Recent Development

12.23 Wuzheng

12.23.1 Wuzheng Corporation Information

12.23.2 Wuzheng Description and Business Overview

12.23.3 Wuzheng Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.23.4 Wuzheng Products Offered

12.23.5 Wuzheng Recent Development

12.24 Jinma

12.24.1 Jinma Corporation Information

12.24.2 Jinma Description and Business Overview

12.24.3 Jinma Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.24.4 Jinma Products Offered

12.24.5 Jinma Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key 4WD Tractor Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 4WD Tractor Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

