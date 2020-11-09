Drill Rigs Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| Atlas Copco, SANDVIK, CAT, Epiroc
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Drill Rigs market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Drill Rigs market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Drill Rigs report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Drill Rigs report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Drill Rigs market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Drill Rigs market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Drill Rigs market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Drill Rigs market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Drill Rigs market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Drill Rigs Market Research Report: Atlas Copco, SANDVIK, CAT, Epiroc, Furukawa, Traxxon, Stenuick, DRILL PANGOLIN, Ingersoll Rand, TesCar, Brunner & Lay, Tamrock, Hilti, Husqvarna, Makita, Tyrolit, Robert Bosch Tool, Golz, Norton, Diamond Products, Milwaukee Tools, Otto Baier, Chicago Pneumatic, Kor-It Diamond Tools, CS Unitec, Boart Longyear, Junjin CSM, Hausherr, Driconeq, APAGEO
Types: Pneumatic Drill Rigs
Hydraulic Drill Rigs
Applications: Mines
Quarries
Other
The Drill Rigs Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Drill Rigs market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Drill Rigs market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Drill Rigs market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Drill Rigs industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Drill Rigs market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Drill Rigs market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Drill Rigs market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Drill Rigs Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Drill Rigs Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Drill Rigs Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Pneumatic Drill Rigs
1.4.3 Hydraulic Drill Rigs
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Drill Rigs Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Mines
1.5.3 Quarries
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Drill Rigs Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Drill Rigs Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Drill Rigs Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Drill Rigs, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Drill Rigs Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Drill Rigs Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Drill Rigs Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Drill Rigs Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Drill Rigs Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Drill Rigs Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global Drill Rigs Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Drill Rigs Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Drill Rigs Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Drill Rigs Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Drill Rigs Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Drill Rigs Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Drill Rigs Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Drill Rigs Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Drill Rigs Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Drill Rigs Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Drill Rigs Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Drill Rigs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Drill Rigs Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Drill Rigs Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Drill Rigs Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Drill Rigs Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Drill Rigs Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Drill Rigs Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Drill Rigs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Drill Rigs Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Drill Rigs Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Drill Rigs Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Drill Rigs Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Drill Rigs Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Drill Rigs Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Drill Rigs Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Drill Rigs Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Drill Rigs Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Drill Rigs Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Drill Rigs Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Drill Rigs Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Drill Rigs Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 United States by Players, Type and Application
6.1 United States Drill Rigs Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 United States Drill Rigs Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 United States Drill Rigs Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 United States Drill Rigs Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 United States Drill Rigs Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 United States Top Drill Rigs Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 United States Top Drill Rigs Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Drill Rigs Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 United States Drill Rigs Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 United States Drill Rigs Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 United States Drill Rigs Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 United States Drill Rigs Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 United States Drill Rigs Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 United States Drill Rigs Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 United States Drill Rigs Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 United States Drill Rigs Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 United States Drill Rigs Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 United States Drill Rigs Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 United States Drill Rigs Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 United States Drill Rigs Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 United States Drill Rigs Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 United States Drill Rigs Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 United States Drill Rigs Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America Drill Rigs Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Drill Rigs Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Drill Rigs Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Drill Rigs Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Drill Rigs Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Drill Rigs Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Drill Rigs Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Drill Rigs Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Drill Rigs Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Drill Rigs Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Drill Rigs Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Drill Rigs Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Drill Rigs Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Drill Rigs Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Drill Rigs Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Drill Rigs Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Drill Rigs Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Drill Rigs Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Drill Rigs Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Drill Rigs Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Atlas Copco
12.1.1 Atlas Copco Corporation Information
12.1.2 Atlas Copco Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Atlas Copco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Atlas Copco Drill Rigs Products Offered
12.1.5 Atlas Copco Recent Development
12.2 SANDVIK
12.2.1 SANDVIK Corporation Information
12.2.2 SANDVIK Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 SANDVIK Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 SANDVIK Drill Rigs Products Offered
12.2.5 SANDVIK Recent Development
12.3 CAT
12.3.1 CAT Corporation Information
12.3.2 CAT Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 CAT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 CAT Drill Rigs Products Offered
12.3.5 CAT Recent Development
12.4 Epiroc
12.4.1 Epiroc Corporation Information
12.4.2 Epiroc Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Epiroc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Epiroc Drill Rigs Products Offered
12.4.5 Epiroc Recent Development
12.5 Furukawa
12.5.1 Furukawa Corporation Information
12.5.2 Furukawa Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Furukawa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Furukawa Drill Rigs Products Offered
12.5.5 Furukawa Recent Development
12.6 Traxxon
12.6.1 Traxxon Corporation Information
12.6.2 Traxxon Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Traxxon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Traxxon Drill Rigs Products Offered
12.6.5 Traxxon Recent Development
12.7 Stenuick
12.7.1 Stenuick Corporation Information
12.7.2 Stenuick Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Stenuick Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Stenuick Drill Rigs Products Offered
12.7.5 Stenuick Recent Development
12.8 DRILL PANGOLIN
12.8.1 DRILL PANGOLIN Corporation Information
12.8.2 DRILL PANGOLIN Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 DRILL PANGOLIN Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 DRILL PANGOLIN Drill Rigs Products Offered
12.8.5 DRILL PANGOLIN Recent Development
12.9 Ingersoll Rand
12.9.1 Ingersoll Rand Corporation Information
12.9.2 Ingersoll Rand Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Ingersoll Rand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Ingersoll Rand Drill Rigs Products Offered
12.9.5 Ingersoll Rand Recent Development
12.10 TesCar
12.10.1 TesCar Corporation Information
12.10.2 TesCar Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 TesCar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 TesCar Drill Rigs Products Offered
12.10.5 TesCar Recent Development
12.12 Tamrock
12.12.1 Tamrock Corporation Information
12.12.2 Tamrock Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Tamrock Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Tamrock Products Offered
12.12.5 Tamrock Recent Development
12.13 Hilti
12.13.1 Hilti Corporation Information
12.13.2 Hilti Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Hilti Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Hilti Products Offered
12.13.5 Hilti Recent Development
12.14 Husqvarna
12.14.1 Husqvarna Corporation Information
12.14.2 Husqvarna Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Husqvarna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Husqvarna Products Offered
12.14.5 Husqvarna Recent Development
12.15 Makita
12.15.1 Makita Corporation Information
12.15.2 Makita Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Makita Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Makita Products Offered
12.15.5 Makita Recent Development
12.16 Tyrolit
12.16.1 Tyrolit Corporation Information
12.16.2 Tyrolit Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 Tyrolit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 Tyrolit Products Offered
12.16.5 Tyrolit Recent Development
12.17 Robert Bosch Tool
12.17.1 Robert Bosch Tool Corporation Information
12.17.2 Robert Bosch Tool Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 Robert Bosch Tool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Robert Bosch Tool Products Offered
12.17.5 Robert Bosch Tool Recent Development
12.18 Golz
12.18.1 Golz Corporation Information
12.18.2 Golz Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 Golz Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 Golz Products Offered
12.18.5 Golz Recent Development
12.19 Norton
12.19.1 Norton Corporation Information
12.19.2 Norton Description and Business Overview
12.19.3 Norton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.19.4 Norton Products Offered
12.19.5 Norton Recent Development
12.20 Diamond Products
12.20.1 Diamond Products Corporation Information
12.20.2 Diamond Products Description and Business Overview
12.20.3 Diamond Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.20.4 Diamond Products Products Offered
12.20.5 Diamond Products Recent Development
12.21 Milwaukee Tools
12.21.1 Milwaukee Tools Corporation Information
12.21.2 Milwaukee Tools Description and Business Overview
12.21.3 Milwaukee Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.21.4 Milwaukee Tools Products Offered
12.21.5 Milwaukee Tools Recent Development
12.22 Otto Baier
12.22.1 Otto Baier Corporation Information
12.22.2 Otto Baier Description and Business Overview
12.22.3 Otto Baier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.22.4 Otto Baier Products Offered
12.22.5 Otto Baier Recent Development
12.23 Chicago Pneumatic
12.23.1 Chicago Pneumatic Corporation Information
12.23.2 Chicago Pneumatic Description and Business Overview
12.23.3 Chicago Pneumatic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.23.4 Chicago Pneumatic Products Offered
12.23.5 Chicago Pneumatic Recent Development
12.24 Kor-It Diamond Tools
12.24.1 Kor-It Diamond Tools Corporation Information
12.24.2 Kor-It Diamond Tools Description and Business Overview
12.24.3 Kor-It Diamond Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.24.4 Kor-It Diamond Tools Products Offered
12.24.5 Kor-It Diamond Tools Recent Development
12.25 CS Unitec
12.25.1 CS Unitec Corporation Information
12.25.2 CS Unitec Description and Business Overview
12.25.3 CS Unitec Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.25.4 CS Unitec Products Offered
12.25.5 CS Unitec Recent Development
12.26 Boart Longyear
12.26.1 Boart Longyear Corporation Information
12.26.2 Boart Longyear Description and Business Overview
12.26.3 Boart Longyear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.26.4 Boart Longyear Products Offered
12.26.5 Boart Longyear Recent Development
12.27 Junjin CSM
12.27.1 Junjin CSM Corporation Information
12.27.2 Junjin CSM Description and Business Overview
12.27.3 Junjin CSM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.27.4 Junjin CSM Products Offered
12.27.5 Junjin CSM Recent Development
12.28 Hausherr
12.28.1 Hausherr Corporation Information
12.28.2 Hausherr Description and Business Overview
12.28.3 Hausherr Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.28.4 Hausherr Products Offered
12.28.5 Hausherr Recent Development
12.29 Driconeq
12.29.1 Driconeq Corporation Information
12.29.2 Driconeq Description and Business Overview
12.29.3 Driconeq Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.29.4 Driconeq Products Offered
12.29.5 Driconeq Recent Development
12.30 APAGEO
12.30.1 APAGEO Corporation Information
12.30.2 APAGEO Description and Business Overview
12.30.3 APAGEO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.30.4 APAGEO Products Offered
12.30.5 APAGEO Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Drill Rigs Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Drill Rigs Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
