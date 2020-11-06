Sports Nutrition Powders Market Booming Demand Leading To Exponential Growth | PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola, Abbott Nutrition

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Sports Nutrition Powders’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are The Coca-Cola Company (United States), Abbott Nutrition Inc., (United States), PepsiCo Inc., (United States), Glanbia Plc. (Ireland), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, (United Kingdom), Yakult Honsha Co Ltd (Japan), Post Holdings, Inc., (United States), GNC Holdings (United States), Clif Bar & Company, (United States) and Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (Japan)

What is Sports Nutrition Powders Market?

Sports nutrition powder is a powder which is used as sports supplements for athletes and people who want to gain muscle mass. Numerous advantages of using sports nutrition powder such as weight gain, proteins are digested more quickly, repair damaged muscles and tissues, recovery after exercise, added nutrition and others. Numerous establishments such as gym, fitness clubs, yoga centers and other facilities endorsing sports nutrition products in order to lead a healthy lifestyle are some of the major drivers which are propelling the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation & Scope:

Study by Type (Protein Powder, Iso Drink Powder, Creatine, BCAA, Supplement Powder, Others), Application (Medicine, Dietary Supplements, Food, Others), Distribution Channel (Large Retail & Mass Merchandisers, Small Retail, Drug & Specialty Stores, Fitness Institutions, Online), End User (Athletes, Bodybuilders, Recreational Users, Lifestyle Users)

Market Influencing Trends:

Technology Advancement of the Sport Nutrition Powder

Change in Lifestyle and Increase in the Consumption of Ready-Made & Fast Food

Growth Drivers:

Spiraling Increase of Health Clubs and Fitness Centers

Increase in Health Awareness and Need for Adequate Nutritional Content in Food

Challenges that Market May Face:

High Prices of Sport Nutrition Products

Lack of Consumer Awareness Regarding Sports Nutrition Powders

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

