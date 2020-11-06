TV Wall Mount Market to see Huge Growth by 2025 | Locteck, Vogel’s, VideoSecu

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘TV Wall Mount’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Locteck (United States), Vogel’s (Netherland), VideoSecu (United States), Peerless Group (India), OmniMount Systems, Inc. (United States), Lumi Legend (China), Ningbo Tianqi (China), OSD Audio (Canada), Atdec (Australia) and Changzhou Yuming Electronics Co.,Ltd. (China)

What is TV Wall Mount Market?

TV wall mount is available in various types namely fixed mount TV wall mounts, tilt mount TV wall mounts, full-motion TV wall mounts, mantel mount TV wall mounts and ceiling mount TV wall mounts. The main advantage of fixed mount is that it doesn’t allow for much movement of the TV screen. Some of the advantages of TV wall mount allow for the flattest possible profile against the wall, discrete and hidden by the screen and others. Various types of material are used for manufacturing tv wall mounts such as glass, steel, aluminum, stainless steel, and others.

Market Segmentation & Scope:

Study by Type (Fixed Mount TV Wall Mounts, Tilt Mount TV Wall Mounts, Full-Motion TV Wall Mounts, Mantel Mount TV Wall Mounts, Ceiling Mount TV Wall Mounts), Application (Residential {Individual Houses, Rooming Houses, Apartments, Hotels}, Commercial), Screen Size (50~100 Inch, 37~60 Inch, 32~57 Inch, 26~60 Inch, 26~50 Inch, 14~32 Inch, 13~25 Inch), Material Type (Glass, Steel, Aluminum, Stainless Steel)

Market Influencing Trends:

Increasing Number of the customer from Online Channel

Growth Drivers:

Increasing usage TV wall mount in various application

Technology Advancement regarding TV Wall Mount Products

Challenges that Market May Face:

Major Problem regarding No Options to Adjust the Position Once It Is in Place

Sometimes Cannot Install in the Corner of Rooms

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

Industry players operational in the TV wall mount industry include Locteck (United States), Vogel’s (Netherland), VideoSecu (United States), Peerless Group (India), OmniMount Systems, Inc. (United States), Lumi Legend (China), among others. These players are adopting strategies such as product launch, partnerships and acquisitions to garner higher market share and sustain the market competition

