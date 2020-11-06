Nicotine Replacement Therapy Products Market Size, By Product (Patches, Gums, Logenzes, Inhalers, Nasal Spray) By Distribution Channel(Bricks & Mortar (Drug Stores, Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, E-Commerce) Global Forecasts, 2016 – 2027

Nicotine Replacement Therapy Products Market Report Coverage: Key Growth Factors & Challenges, Segmentation & Regional Outlook, Top Industry Trends & Opportunities, Competition Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis & Projected Recovery, Market Sizing & Forecast

A recent market research report added to repository of Credible Markets is an in-depth analysis of global Nicotine Replacement Therapy Products market. On the basis of historic growth analysis and current scenario of Nicotine Replacement Therapy Products market place, the report intends to offer actionable insights on global market growth projections. Authenticated data presented in report is based on findings of extensive primary and secondary research. Insights drawn from data serve as excellent tools that facilitate deeper understanding of multiple aspects of global Nicotine Replacement Therapy Products market. This further helps users with their developmental strategy.

This report examines all the key factors influencing growth of Global Nicotine Replacement Therapy Products Market, including demand-supply scenario, pricing structure, profit margins, production and value chain analysis. Regional assessment of global Nicotine Replacement Therapy Products market unlocks a plethora of untapped opportunities in regional and domestic market places. Detailed company profiling enables users to evaluate company shares analysis, emerging product lines, scope of NPD in new markets, pricing strategies, innovation possibilities and much more.

By Product

• Patches

• Gums

• Logenzes

• Inhalers

• Nasal Spray

By Distribution Channel

• Bricks & Mortar (Drug Stores, Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies)

• E-Commerce

Regions covered in global Nicotine Replacement Therapy Products Market report

• North America

• Latin America

• Western Global

• Eastern Global

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

Some Points from Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1 PREFACE

1.1 Market Scope

1.2 Market Taxonomy

1.3 Key Research Objectives

1.4 Research Analysis and Recommendations

CHAPTER 2 ASSUMPTIONS AND RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

CHAPTER 3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY : NICOTINE REPLACEMENT THERAPY PRODUCTS MARKET

3.1 Global Nicotine Replacement Therapy Products Market Outlook, US$ Mn, 2016-2026

3.2 Nicotine Replacement Therapy Products Market: Competitive Insights

CHAPTER 4 MARKET VARIABLES & INDUSTRY OUTLOOK

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Market Penetration and Attractiveness Analysis

4.3 Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Nicotine Replacement Therapy Products Market Dynamics: Key Market Indicators

4.4.1 Market Driver Analysis

4.4.2 Market Restraint Analysis

4.4.3 Key Industry Challenges

4.5 NICOTINE REPLACEMENT THERAPY PRODUCTS MARKET ANALYSIS TOOLS

4.5.1 PORTER’S ANALYSIS

4.5.1.1 Bargaining power of supplier

4.5.1.2 Bargaining power of buyer

4.5.1.3 Rivalry among existing competitors

4.5.1.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5.1.5 Threat of substitute products or services

4.5.2 PESTEL ANALYSIS

4.5.2.1 Political landscape

4.5.2.2 Economic landscape

4.5.2.3 Social landscape

4.5.2.4 Technology landscape

4.6 MAJOR DEALS & STRATEGIC ALLIANCES ANALYSIS

4.6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

4.6.2 Partnerships & Collaborations

4.6.3 Joint Ventures

4.7 IMPACT ANALYSIS of COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON NICOTINE REPLACEMENT THERAPY PRODUCTS MARKET

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL NICOTINE REPLACEMENT THERAPY PRODUCTS MARKET: PRODUCT MARKET ESTIMATES & TREND ANALYSIS

5.1 Product Market Share Analysis/ Comparison Matrix/ Market Attractiveness , 2019 & 2026

5.2 Nicotine Replacement Therapy Products Market Revenue (USD Mn) Estimates and Forecasts, By Product, 2016 to 2026

5.2.1 Patches

5.2.2 Gums

5.2.3 Logenzes

5.2.4 Inhalers

5.2.5 Nasal Spray

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL NICOTINE REPLACEMENT THERAPY PRODUCTS MARKET: DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL MARKET ESTIMATES & TREND ANALYSIS

6.1 Distribution Channel Market Share Analysis/ Comparison Matrix/ Market Attractiveness , 2019 & 2026

6.2 Nicotine Replacement Therapy Products Market Revenue (USD Mn) Estimates and Forecasts, By Distribution Channel , 2016 to 2026

6.2.1 Bricks & Mortar

6.2.2 E-Commerce

CHAPTER 7 GLOBAL NICOTINE REPLACEMENT THERAPY PRODUCTS MARKET: REGIONAL MARKET ESTIMATES & TREND ANALYSIS

CHAPTER 8 Competitive Analysis

8.1 Company/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)

8.2 Vendor Landscape

8.2.1 Brand Share Analysis, By Product, 2019 for the Following Regions:

8.2.1.1 North America

8.2.1.2 Europe

8.2.1.3 Asia Pacific

8.2.1.4 Latin America

8.2.1.5 MEA

CHAPTER 9 Competition Landscape

9.1 Company Profile

9.1.1 Pfizer, Inc.

9.1.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.1.2 Financial Performance

9.1.1.3 Product Benchmarking

9.1.1.4 Strategic initiatives

9.1.1.5 Manufacturing Footprint

9.1.2 (*Note: Similar information shall be provided for below mentioned companies)

9.1.3 Novartis International AG

9.1.4 Takeda pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

9.1.5 Cipla Ltd.

9.1.6 VMR products, LLC.

9.1.7 Imperial Tobacco Ltd.

9.1.8 GlaxoSmithKline plc

9.1.9 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

9.1.10 Revolymer PLC

