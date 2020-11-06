Animal Healthcare Market Size, By Product (Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals, Feed Additives) By Animal Type (Production Animals, Companion Animals) By Distribution Channel (Retail, Pharmacy, E-Commerce, Veterinary Hospital Pharmacies) Global Forecasts, 2016 – 2027
Animal Healthcare Market Report Coverage: Key Growth Factors & Challenges, Segmentation & Regional Outlook, Top Industry Trends & Opportunities, Competition Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis & Projected Recovery, Market Sizing & Forecast
A recent market research report added to repository of Credible Markets is an in-depth analysis of global Animal Healthcare market. On the basis of historic growth analysis and current scenario of Animal Healthcare market place, the report intends to offer actionable insights on global market growth projections. Authenticated data presented in report is based on findings of extensive primary and secondary research. Insights drawn from data serve as excellent tools that facilitate deeper understanding of multiple aspects of global Animal Healthcare market. This further helps users with their developmental strategy.
This report examines all the key factors influencing growth of Global Animal Healthcare Market, including demand-supply scenario, pricing structure, profit margins, production and value chain analysis. Regional assessment of global Animal Healthcare market unlocks a plethora of untapped opportunities in regional and domestic market places. Detailed company profiling enables users to evaluate company shares analysis, emerging product lines, scope of NPD in new markets, pricing strategies, innovation possibilities and much more.
By Product
• Vaccines
• Pharmaceuticals
• Feed Additives
By Animal Type
• Production Animals
• Companion Animals
By Distribution Channel
• Retail
• Pharmacy
• E-Commerce
• Veterinary Hospital Pharmacies
Regions covered in global Animal Healthcare Market report
• North America
• Latin America
• Western Global
• Eastern Global
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
Some Points from Table of Contents
CHAPTER 1 PREFACE
1.1 Market Scope
1.2 Market Taxonomy
1.3 Key Research Objectives
1.4 Research Analysis and Recommendations
CHAPTER 2 ASSUMPTIONS AND RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
CHAPTER 3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY : LATIN AMERICA ANIMAL HEALTHCARE MARKET
3.1 Latin America Animal Healthcare Market Outlook, US$ Mn, 2016-2026
3.2 Latin America Animal Healthcare Market: Competitive Insights
CHAPTER 4 LATIN AMERICA ANIMAL HEALTHCARE MARKET VARIABLES & INDUSTRY OUTLOOK
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Market Penetration and Attractiveness Analysis
4.3 Latin America Animal Healthcare Market Dynamics: Key Market Indicators
4.3.1 Market Driver Analysis
4.3.2 Market Restraint Analysis
4.3.3 Key Industry Challenges
4.4 LATIN AMERICA ANIMAL HEALTHCARE MARKET ANALYSIS TOOLS
4.4.1 PORTER’S ANALYSIS
4.4.1.1 Bargaining power of supplier
4.4.1.2 Bargaining power of buyer
4.4.1.3 Rivalry among existing competitors
4.4.1.4 Threat of new entrants
4.4.1.5 Threat of substitute products or services
4.4.2 PESTEL ANALYSIS
4.4.2.1 Political landscape
4.4.2.2 Economic landscape
4.4.2.3 Social landscape
4.4.2.4 Technology landscape
4.5 MAJOR DEALS & STRATEGIC ALLIANCES ANALYSIS
4.5.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
4.5.2 Technology Collaborations
4.5.3 Joint Ventures
4.6 IMPACT ANALYSIS of COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON LATIN AMERICA ANIMAL HEALTHCARE MARKET
CHAPTER 5 LATIN AMERICA ANIMAL HEALTHCARE MARKET: ANIMAL TYPE MARKET ESTIMATES & TREND ANALYSIS
5.1 Animal Type Market Share Analysis/ Comparison Matrix/ Market Attractiveness , 2019 & 2026
5.2 Latin America Animal Healthcare Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, By Animal Type, 2016 to 2026
5.2.1 Production Animal
5.2.1.1 Poultry
5.2.1.2 Swine
5.2.1.3 Cattle
5.2.1.4 Sheep & Goats
5.2.1.5 Fish
5.2.2 Companion Animals
5.2.2.1 Dogs
5.2.2.2 Cats
5.2.2.3 Horses
5.2.2.4 Others
CHAPTER 8 LATIN AMERICA ANIMAL HEALTHCARE MARKET: REGIONAL MARKET ESTIMATES & TREND ANALYSIS
8.1 Regional Market Share Analysis/ Market Attractiveness, 2019 & 2026
8.2 Latin America Market Assessments & Key Findings
8.2.1 Introduction
8.2.2 Market Size Estimates and Forecast US$ Million (2016 – 2026)
8.2.2.1 By Country
8.2.2.1.1 Brazil
8.2.2.1.2 Mexico
8.2.2.1.3 Argentina
8.2.2.2 By Animal Type
8.2.2.3 By Product
8.2.2.4 By Distribution Channel
8.2.3 Impact Analysis : Drivers and Restraints
CHAPTER 9 Competitive Analysis
9.1 Company/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)
9.2 Vendor Landscape
9.3.1 Public Companies
9.3.1.1 Company Market Position Analysis
9.3.1.2 Company Market Ranking By Region
9.3.2 Private Companies
9.3.2.1 List Of Key Emerging Companies
9.3.2.2 Regional Network Map
CHAPTER 10 Competition Landscape
10.1 Company Profile
10.1.1 Merck Animal Health
10.1.1.1 Company Overview
10.1.1.2 Financial Performance
10.1.1.3 Product Benchmarking
10.1.1.4 Strategic initiatives
10.1.1.5 Manufacturing Footprint
10.1.2 (*Note: Similar information shall be provided for below mentioned companies)
10.1.3 Ceva Santé Animale
10.1.4 Vetiquinol S.A.
10.1.5 Zoetis Brasil
10.1.6 Boehringer Ingelheim Brazil
10.1.7 Bayer AG
10.1.8 Elanco
10.1.9 Virbac Group
10.1.10 Novartis Animal Health
Report includes Competitor’s Landscape:
➊ Major trends and growth projections by region and country
➋ Key winning strategies followed by the competitors
➌ Who are the key competitors in this industry?
➍ What shall be the potential of this industry over the forecast tenure?
➎ What are the factors propelling the demand for the Animal Healthcare?
➏ What are the opportunities that shall aid in significant proliferation of the market growth?
➐ What are the regional and country wise regulations that shall either hamper or boost the demand for Animal Healthcare?
➑ How has the covid-19 impacted the growth of the market?
➒ Has the supply chain disruption caused changes in the entire value chain?
