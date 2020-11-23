Automatic Labeling Machine Market is likely to register double digit CAGR during 2029

An automatic labeling machine is considered to be one of the most integral parts of the packaging industry. From a consumer’s point of view, the quality of a packaged product is defined by the quality of labeling on the product. Automatic labeling machines are available in many different configurations that depend on the shape and material type of the product that is required to be labeled. Manufacturers offer efficient automatic labeling machines that ensure precision in the labeling process. These automatic labeling machines assure label quality and are flexible to be molded as per the ever-changing regulatory scenario. Manufacturers are striving to design automatic labeling machines that can offer compatibility with simple, low cost, automatic and semi-automatic applications to high speed and demanding, state-of-the-art labeling applications.

Automatic Labeling Machine Market: Drivers and Challenges

High quality labeling adhesives and changing consumer perceptions

One of the major factors driving the growth of global automatic labeling equipment market is the high quality labeling solution that maintains its high adhesive accuracy even when the label material and production speed vary. The high quality labeling solution for automatic labeling machines delivers maximum throughput by minimizing process downtime and waste, and ensuring high quality label pasting. Another factor propelling the growth of the automatic labeling machine market is the rising population density, along with the changes in consumer perceptions towards packaged goods.

High procurement and maintenance expenditure

A high initial expenditure is required for procuring automatic labeling machines. Some small-scale packaging and labeling companies cannot afford to procure automatic labeling machines due to the high initial investment and maintenance costs. These companies have to rely on manual and semi-manual labeling techniques. This factor is estimated to challenge the growth of the automatic labeling machine market on a global scale.

Automatic Labeling Machine Market: Segmentation

The Automatic Labeling Machine market has been segmented on the basis of type, industry, specialty and region.

With regards to type, the global automatic labeling machine market can be segmented into the following:

Wipe On

Front and Back

Print and Apply

Wrap Station

Stretch Sleeve Labelers

Shrink Sleeve Labelers

With respect to industry, the global automatic labeling machine market can be segmented into the following:

Food and Beverages

Chemical

Cosmetics

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Logistics, Couriers and Posts

Other Industries

With regards to specialty, the global automatic labeling machine market can be segmented into the following:

Multi-purpose Automatic Labeling Machines

Labeling Type-specific Machines

Material Type-specific Machines

Automatic Labeling Machine Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the key manufacturers of automatic labeling machines are

Inline Filling Systems;

Labeling Systems, LLC;

Harland Machine Systems Ltd.;

Quadrel Labeling Systems;

Weiler Labeling Systems,

LLC; Label-Aire, Inc.;

CTM Labeling Systems, Inc;

Newman Labelling Systems Ltd;

MPI Label Systems, Inc;

CVC Technologies Inc.

