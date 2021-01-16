Google intends to redefine easy methods of entering power purchase agreements for renewables.

Google announced that its climate action strategies would involve operating its data centers and business institutions globally on renewable energy before the end of this decade. Google announced that it has scrapped out its carbon energy plan and replaced it with an emission-free new program. The company reported that its capacity to realize net-zero carbon emissions is all attributable to renewable energy power purchase agreements.

Google demonstrated its potential to transition to clean energy when it equated to the power used in 2017 to produce renewable energy in the same year. The current plan is to run all of google’s facilities on renewable energy entirely. To realize this objective, the company is joining renewable energy sources to its artificial intelligence programs. This move will help to integrate the concept of a quick transition to clean energy in every region.

The strategy to run all Google facilities on renewables started when the company announced its 18 renewable energy contracts, which, when completed, will avail 5.5 GW of renewable energy to the firm in the entirety of its facilities.

Google’s climatic strategy is achievable if the company obtains the renewable energy from mass suppliers and enters into power purchase agreements. Nevertheless, the company is keen on developing a channel through which other companies can procure clean energy at affordable prices or subscription rates. Additionally, the company intends to outline methods through which various users can share renewable energy resources.

The purpose of these strategies by Google is to ensure that companies can take various power purchase agreements without being vindicated or being found in breach of contract. These PPAs help companies to measure the risk exposure capacity and find suitable alternatives that are advantageous.

Jason Tundermann of LevelTen Energy explained that the new pathways that Google is developing would be equally valuable as the energy in question. He congratulated Google, and other companies that align methods to ensure power purchased from local units are reliable, and the PPAs are efficient.

Tundermann admitted that they are developing mechanisms that ensure the customer-companies receive the values addressed by the PPAs and can contrast the deals they are receiving with those from other suppliers. He expressed his satisfaction with observing how companies are subscribing to PPAs and using them to find alternatives to access these programs.

In the past, Google utilized its power purchasing agreement to compel power suppliers to supply Green Tariff programs to its consumers. On the other hand, LevelTen championed the real8zation of this strategy by Google by identifying renewable energy programs that can diversify the renewables within the PPA mix. To conclude, companies like Bloomberg and Starbucks are pioneering similar agreements to diversify the market and save customers from the risks associated with one line of renewables.