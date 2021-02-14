UFC 258 Live Stream Crackstreams – Watch Usman vs. Burns Online Twitter Free HD

The UFC is in the middle of a stretch that will see multiple titles defended over the next several weeks. The run continues Saturday, Feb. 13 when UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman defends his title against Gilbert Burns at UFC 258 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Order UFC 258: Usman vs. Burns on ESPN+ PPV

Usman may very well be the UFC’s most dominant champion at the moment, winning the welterweight strap from Tyron Woodley at UFC 235 and successfully defending it against Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal since then. But the undefeated champ may face the biggest test of his career on Saturday night.

Burns has dominated his last six opponents. The Brazilian contender was supposed to face Usman at UFC 251 last July. However, a positive COVID-19 ruined those plans. The two were supposed to fight again at UFC 256, but Usman had to pull out due to injuries.

Now fans finally get the two square off with Usman as the -280 favorite. But anyone who’s seen Burns vicious striking knows he’s a force to reckoned with.

In addition to the title fight, the UFC 258 main card also features a women’s flyweight battle between Alexa Grasso and Maycee Barber, as well as a middleweight showdown between Kelvin Gastelum and Ian Heinisch.

Early prelims for UFC 258 begin at 6:15 p.m. on UFC Fight Pass. Prelims will air live on ESPN and ESPN+. The night’s main card is available exclusively on ESPN+ pay-per-view. You can check out the full fight card and odds, below:

Main Card

Kamaru Usman (-278) vs. Gilbert Burns (+220) – Welterweight Championship

Maycee Barber (+110) vs. Alexa Grasso (-134)

Kelvin Gastelum (-225) vs. Ian Heinisch (+175)

Maki Pitolo (+140) vs. Julian Marquez (-177)

Ricky Simon (-275) vs. Brian Kelleher (+207)

Prelims

Rodolfo Vieira (-400) vs. Anthony Hernandez (+300)

Belal Muhammad (-335) vs. Dhiego Lima (+251)

Polyana Viana (+135) vs. Mallory Martin (-167)

Andre Ewell (+130) vs. Chirs Gutierrez (-167)

Early Prelims

Gabriel Green (-130) vs. Philip Rowe (+105)

Gillian Robertson (+115) vs. Miranda Maverick (-143)

Kamaru Usman aims for the third defense of his welterweight title against former teammate Gilbert Burns in the main event of UFC 258, which will take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

It’s the UFC’s second pay-per-view event of 2021 following Dustin Poirier’s stunning knockout of Conor McGregor at UFC 257 last month.

Usman was set to face the No. 2-ranked Burns last July at UFC 251, but the Brazilian was pulled 10 days before the fight after contracting COVID-19. Usman’s rival Jorge Masvidal stepped in on short notice but was dominated by the Nigerian champion.

But now the two former teammates at American Top Team will meet and both carry significant momentum heading into the fight. Usman is currently riding a 16-fight winning streak and has yet to lose during his tenure in the UFC since winning The Ultimate Fighter back in 2015.

Burns has been on a roll since returning to the welterweight division in 2019. He has won four straight in dominant fashion with victories over Tyron Woodley, Demian Maia, Gunnar Nelson and Alexey Kunchenko. But Usman is, by far, his stiffest test to date.

Usman and Burns are familiar with each other as training partners but nothing will simulate the feel of an actual fight with high stakes.

Below is a full rundown of the schedule for UFC 258, with details on the fight matchups, start times, odds and more.

What time is Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns?

Date: Saturday, Feb. 13

Early prelims: 6:30 p.m. ET

Prelims: 8 p.m. ET

PPV main card: 10 p.m. ET

Broadcast coverage of UFC 258 will begin with the UFC Fight Pass prelims at 6:30 p.m. ET followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. ET. The pay-per-view event is set to begin at 10 p.m. ET. Usman and Burns are expected to hit the Octagon about 12:15 a.m. ET, although the exact time depends on the length of earlier fights.

How to watch UFC 258: Usman vs. Burns

The entire UFC 258 card, including the PPV main card, is available in the U.S. on the ESPN+ subscription streaming service.

Earlier fights, however, are viewable live on ESPN, the WatchESPN app and, for the early prelims, on UFC Fight Pass.

In Canada, the main card pay-per-view is available on Bell, Rogers, Shaw, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus, Eastlink, and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass.

Usman vs. Burns price: How much does UFC 258 cost?

In the U.S., the UFC 258 main card is available via pay-per-view on ESPN+, which also requires a subscription. The PPV price for UFC 258 is $69.99 for current subscribers. New subscribers can pay a bundle price of $89.98 for the UFC 258 pay-per-view and an ESPN+ annual subscription, which offers a savings of over 30 percent.

Where is UFC 258?

UFC 258 will take place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, without fans in attendance due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This will be Usman’s first fight at the UFC Apex while Burns will return to the venue for the second time after defeating Tyron Woodley last May.

Usman vs. Burns odds for UFC 258

According to BetMGM, Usman sits as a considerable favorite at -275, meaning a bet of $275 would need to be made in order to earn a $100 profit should Usman come out victorious. Burns is the underdog at +225 where a $100 bet would earn a $225 profit.